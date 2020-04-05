Maestrale EA

𝗠𝗔𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗘𝗔 — 𝗫𝗔𝗨𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡
𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗹: 𝗫𝗔𝗨𝗨𝗦𝗗 (𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱)  |  𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲: 𝗠𝟱  |  𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺: 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝟱

Maestrale EA is a fully automated mean-reversion system for XAUUSD M5. It buys oversold dips in an uptrend and sells overbought spikes in a downtrend, with a fixed ATR-based stop loss, an ATR-based take profit and a time-based exit on every position. One position at a time, no grid, no hidden averaging.

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𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗜𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞𝗦

1. Trend filter: EMA(200). Longs only above it, shorts only below it.

2. Signal: RSI(14) below 30 (long) or above 75 (short) on the closed bar. An optional "stretch" confirmation requires price to be at least 2.5 ATR away from the EMA(20).

3. Every position has three exits: a take profit at 3 ATR, a catastrophic stop loss at 9 ATR, and a forced time exit after 200 bars. Optional break-even and trailing stop are available.

4. Entries are paused around the daily rollover and during the configured hours; all positions are closed on Friday evening before the weekend (configurable).

5. Recovery (optional): after N consecutive losses the trade risk is multiplied; each further loss re-multiplies it, any full recovery resets it. A hard cap on the number of recovery trades and on the lot size is always enforced.

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𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗞 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗦

Three ready-to-use profiles:

- 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗔𝗨𝗟𝗧 (𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁-𝗶𝗻): aggressive recovery (x7, up to 7 recovery trades), trading window 01-18, risk 1% per trade. Highest potential return, highest risk: the recovery chain can reach very large positions. For experienced users who understand martingale risk.

- 𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 (𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲): moderate x3 recovery limited to 3 recovery trades, risk 1.5%. Backtest 2020-2026 with commissions: about 8.9% per year with max drawdown around 6.8% - the best return/risk ratio of the tested grid.

- 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 (𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲): no recovery at all, risk 1.0%. Backtest 2020-2026 with commissions: about 5.4% per year with max drawdown around 4.6%.

All profiles share the same signal engine, the same protections and the same Friday close.

The set files for the Balanced and Conservative profiles are published in the Comments section.

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𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦

𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹
- InpRsiBuy: RSI oversold threshold for longs
- InpRsiSell: RSI overbought threshold for shorts
- InpRsiPeriod: RSI period
- InpEmaPeriod: trend EMA period
- InpAtrPeriod: ATR period

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
- InpUseStretch: enable the price-stretch confirmation
- InpStretchEma: fast reference EMA period
- InpStretchTh: minimum distance from the fast EMA, in ATR

𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁
- InpSlAtrMult: stop loss in ATR multiples
- InpTpAtrMult: take profit in ATR multiples
- InpMaxBars: forced close after N bars

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸-𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻
- InpUseBreakEven: enable the break-even
- InpBeTrigger: profit in ATR that triggers the break-even
- InpBeOffset: ATR locked beyond the entry price

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽
- InpUseTrailing: enable the trailing stop
- InpTsActivation: profit in ATR that starts the trailing
- InpTsDistance: trailing distance from the best price, in ATR

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴
- InpLotMode: fixed lot, fixed USD risk or percent of balance
- InpFixedLots: lot size in fixed mode
- InpRiskUSD: risk per trade in USD
- InpRiskPercent: risk per trade as percent of balance
- InpAllowMinLot: use the minimum lot when the computed size is below it
- InpMaxLots: hard cap on position size
The broker commission is auto-detected from the account's deal history.

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀
- InpMMMode: recovery off, martingale or anti-martingale
- InpTriggerN: consecutive losses (or wins) that start the recovery
- InpMultiplier: risk multiplier, re-applied on each further loss
- InpHoldTrades: winning trades that keep the raised risk before the reset
- InpMaxRecovery: maximum recovery trades before a forced reset

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲
- InpUseTimeFilter: enable the entry time window
- InpStartHour: entry window start hour (server time)
- InpEndHour: entry window end hour (server time)
- InpCloseFriday: close all positions on Friday evening
- InpFridayHour: Friday close hour (server time)

𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹
- ShowPanel: show the on-chart info panel
- PanelX / PanelY: panel position
- PanelTextColor / PanelBGColor: panel text and background colors

𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹
- InpMagic: identifier of the EA's trades
- InpSlippagePoints: maximum accepted slippage in points
- InpMaxSpreadPoints: maximum spread to enter (0 = off)
- InpTradeComment: comment shown on orders

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𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦

- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Account: ECN / Raw spread with low commissions
- Recommended deposit: 1000 USD or more
- Leave the EA running 24/5 on a VPS

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𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘

The default profile uses an optional martingale-type recovery system that increases the trade risk after consecutive losses. It is fully configurable and can be disabled (the Conservative set uses no recovery at all). Read the "Risk profiles" section before going live.

Backtests with realistic costs are shown in the screenshots with their exact test conditions. The recovery system amplifies both profits and losses: test the profile you intend to use on a demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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