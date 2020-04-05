Donchian Reversal Momentum

Donchian Reversal Momentum EA

The Donchian Reversal Momentum EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify short-term market extensions and weakening directional pressure.

The EA continuously evaluates current price structure, the market’s position within its recent trading environment, and changes in underlying momentum. Potential opportunities arise when price reaches a statistically relevant extreme while the internal analysis indicates that the current move may be losing strength.

Rather than entering immediately, the EA uses a controlled limit-order execution model. This allows the strategy to wait for a predefined price zone instead of reacting to every temporary market fluctuation. Orders that are not filled within the selected time window are automatically removed.

Strategic approach

The system uses a multi-stage, fully rule-based decision process:

  • Detection of exceptional price extensions
  • Evaluation of current market dynamics
  • Filtering of weak or conflicting setups
  • Contrarian limit-order execution
  • Predefined risk and profit objectives
  • Time-limited validity of unfilled signals

The EA is not a conventional trend-following system. It is designed for situations in which price has moved significantly away from its recent trading environment and the probability of a technical retracement may be increasing.
Link to setting files (MQL5 Blog)

Features

  • Fully automated long and short trading
  • Multi-component price-structure and momentum analysis
  • Independent strategy timeframe selection
  • Supported analysis periods: M1, M5, M15, and H1
  • Controlled limit-order execution
  • Adjustable distance from the calculated entry zone
  • Configurable stop loss and take profit
  • Time-limited pending orders
  • Long and short trading can be enabled separately
  • Optional replacement of existing pending orders
  • Optional cancellation of opposite pending orders
  • Optional OCO logic after an order is filled
  • Flexible pip and price-size configuration
  • Automatic tick-size and volume normalization
  • Dedicated magic number for strategy separation
  • Detailed journal output for analysis and monitoring

Flexible risk management

Position sizing can be configured according to three different trading and risk-management models:

  • Fixed lot size: Every trade is opened using a constant, user-defined volume.
  • Percentage of available margin: The position size is calculated dynamically based on a selected percentage of the currently available margin.
  • Percentage of available account balance: The position size is determined from a configurable percentage of the available account balance.

This allows the EA to operate either with a constant trade volume or with capital-based money management. The dynamic sizing modes automatically adjust the trading volume to the current account conditions and the specifications of the selected instrument.

Intended market conditions

The EA is primarily designed for markets and timeframes where short-term price extensions occur regularly and are frequently followed by partial or complete retracements.

Performance may therefore depend on:

  • volatility
  • liquidity
  • spread
  • price-feed characteristics
  • selected timeframe
  • traded instrument
  • broker execution conditions

The EA should be tested and validated separately for every instrument and broker environment.

Risk disclaimer

The EA follows a deterministic and rule-based trading model.
Backtest results may differ from live-trading performance.
Historical performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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