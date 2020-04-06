Trend Reversal Bot

Trend Reversal Bot MT5 – Advanced Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD

Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5)

Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading.

This EA is developed with a clear objective:
capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under control.

Unlike risky strategies, Trend Reversal Bot does NOT use grid, martingale, or recovery systems.
Every trade is opened and closed strictly based on confirmed trading signals, predefined risk logic, and drawdown protection rules.

Why Trend Reversal Bot Was Created – A Short Story

Most traders fail not because they don’t know indicators, but because:

• They enter too early
• They hold losses emotionally
• They increase lot size after losses
• They break their own rules

Trend Reversal Bot was created to solve exactly this problem.

This EA trades without emotions, without hesitation, and without revenge trading.
It waits patiently for reversal confirmation, enters with calculated risk, and exits according to logic – not hope.

That is why it is suitable for professional traders, busy traders, and prop-firm style trading discipline.

Core Trading Concept – Trend Reversal & Swing Trading

Trend Reversal Bot is built on a reversal-based entry strategy.

Instead of chasing price or entering randomly, the EA focuses on:

• Identifying trend exhaustion
• Detecting potential reversal zones
• Confirming market direction change
• Entering trades with controlled risk

This makes it ideal for:

Gold trading (XAUUSD)
Swing trading strategies
Trend-based market conditions

Supported Markets & Instruments

Trend Reversal Bot is optimized mainly for:

XAUUSD (Gold Trading)
• High-volatility symbols
• Trending and swing-friendly markets

Gold is known for strong impulsive moves followed by clear reversals, making it a perfect instrument for this EA.

Recommended Timeframes

For best performance and stability, the recommended timeframes are:

M12 (12 Minutes)
M15 (15 Minutes)
M20 (20 Minutes)

These timeframes provide a balance between:

• Signal accuracy
• Reduced noise
• Stable swing movements

Lower timeframes may increase noise. Higher timeframes may reduce trade frequency.

No Grid – No Martingale – Clean Trading Logic

Trend Reversal Bot strictly follows safe trading principles:

• No Grid Trading
• No Martingale
• No Lot Multiplication
• No Risky Recovery System

Each trade is independent.
Each trade has its own logic.
Losses are accepted as part of trading.

This is exactly what prop firms and professional traders expect.

Advanced Drawdown Control System

One of the strongest features of Trend Reversal Bot is its drawdown control based on percentage.

Drawdown Protection Includes:

• Maximum drawdown percentage limit
• Automatic risk reduction
• Trade blocking when limits are reached
• Capital preservation logic

This feature makes the EA suitable for:

• Conservative traders
• Long-term accounts
• Prop firm challenges
• Funded account discipline

Lot Size Management – Fixed & Auto Mode

Trend Reversal Bot supports two professional lot sizing modes:

1. Fixed Lot Size

• User defines exact lot size
• Full control over risk
• Suitable for experienced traders

2. Auto Lot Size (Balance Based)

• Lot size automatically calculated
• Based on account balance
• Adjusts as balance grows or reduces
• Ideal for beginners and scaling accounts

This makes the EA flexible for small accounts and large accounts.

Signal-Based Entry & Exit System

Every trade is executed based on clear trading signals.

The EA does NOT:

• Guess market direction
• Overtrade
• Enter without confirmation

Entry Logic:

• Reversal confirmation
• Trend exhaustion signals
• Directional validation

Exit Logic:

• Signal-based exit
• Controlled stop logic
• Risk-managed closure

This ensures trades are logical, structured, and repeatable.

Fully Automated – No Emotional Trading

Trend Reversal Bot works in full autopilot mode.

Once attached to the chart:

• No manual intervention needed
• No emotional decisions
• No overthinking
• No panic closing

This is especially useful for traders who:

• Cannot monitor charts all day
• Want disciplined execution
• Want consistency over excitement

Multiple Alert & Notification System

Trend Reversal Bot includes a complete alert system:

• MT5 Terminal Alerts
• Push Notifications (Mobile)
• Email Alerts
• Telegram Alerts

This keeps you informed about:

• Trade entries
• Trade exits
• Risk events
• Drawdown protection actions

You always know what the EA is doing.

Prop Firm Ready – Risk Discipline Focused

Trend Reversal Bot is designed with prop firm rules in mind.

Key reasons it is prop-firm friendly:

• No grid
• No martingale
• Drawdown control
• Controlled lot sizing
• Discipline-based logic

While no EA can guarantee passing challenges, this structure aligns with professional risk management standards.

Best Use Cases

Trend Reversal Bot is ideal for:

• Gold traders (XAUUSD)
• Swing traders
• Trend reversal traders
• Busy professionals
• MT5 algorithmic traders
• Traders seeking low emotional stress

Launch Offer – Limited Time Pricing

To support early users, this EA is launched with a special introductory price:

Launch Price: $39 (Limited Time Only)

This price is available only during the launch period and may increase later.

Important Trading Notes

• Always test on demo before live trading
• Use recommended timeframes
• Use proper VPS for 24/5 operation
• Follow risk management principles
• Market conditions can change


Recommended products
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Experts
It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy . - TSUTrader Dave Landry is the on
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
TradeBuilderMT5
Sergey Deev
5 (2)
Experts
The expert allows you to build a trading system based on an arbitrary set of technical indicators MT5. The EA uses the following signals: - OpenBuy / OpenSell - opening positions; - StopBuy / StopSell - closing positions; - TakeProfitBuy / TakeProfitSell - get TP levels; - StopLossBuy / StopLossSell - getting SL levels; - NoLossBuy / NoLossSell - transfer to the breakeven state; - MinProfitBuy / MinProfitSell - closing part of a position; - CancelBuy / CancelSell - allow a repeated signal to ope
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Experts
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
AlphaCore EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
GBPUSD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (4-in-1) This fully automated Expert Advisor has been carefully engineered to deliver consistent, accurate, and reliable trading results on GBPUSD . Unlike single-strategy robots that may only work in certain conditions, this EA combines 4 proven trading strategies into one powerful system, giving you a balanced and adaptive approach to the market.  Why Choose This EA? The GBPUSD market is known for its volatility and changing conditions. Many traders struggl
FREE
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Experts
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
HammerExtremeEA
Sachin Ashok Tajane
Experts
HammerExtremeEA   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the power of hammer and inverse hammer candlestick patterns to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Built with precision, this EA combines pattern recognition with dynamic pivot-based trading strategies, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across various market conditions.
Turis Eurjpy
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Descrição do Produto: Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris O Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado, projetado para operar no par de moedas EUR/JPY utilizando o gráfico de 15 minutos (M15). Ele executa estratégias de negociação automatizadas com base em sinais de mercado predefinidos, otimizando a eficiência e a velocidade das transações. Características: • Por Moedas: EUR/JPY • Período: 15 minutos • Estratégia: O EA utiliza indicadores técnicos avançados, como meios móveis expo
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
EMA Crossover
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bulli
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Experts
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Fifty Pips
Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
Experts
Trade Starting with 300 USD Only... Fifty PipHunter Robot Overview:   The   Fifty PipHunter Robot   is an advanced, fully automated Forex trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It leverages the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator to identify optimal trading opportunities, ensuring precision in market entries and exits. The robot is optimized to target a   50-pip profit   per trade, making it ideal for traders looking for consistent returns with controlled risk. Key
EuroDex
Marco Resseghini
Experts
ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD! ForexDex is the automatic trading bot designed to work exclusively on the EUR/USD pair with a timeframe of M15. Created for those looking for long-term strategies and capital optimization, ForexDex is designed to make calculated decisions and manage risk efficiently. Main features: M15 timeframe: Suitable for those who want more dynamic trading, but always based on strategic analysis. Capital optimization: Each operation is planned for the l
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
CryptoEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
1 (1)
Experts
This EA is a highly specialized, fully automated trading robot engineered to trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) with precision in the ever-active cryptocurrency market . Designed to operate on the H1 (hourly) timeframe , it thrives in the unique 24/7 crypto environment by analyzing the behavior of market makers (whales) and tracking smart money flow to detect high-probability trade setups. Unlike traditional forex EAs, this system is built specifically for the crypto landscape , where volatility, volume su
Carry Master
Jia-wei Yang
Experts
Carry Master EA: Unleashing the Power of Carry Trades in the Gold Market Introducing Carry Master EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed specifically for executing carry trade strategies in the gold market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of forex and commodities, Carry Master EA provides a reliable and profitable solution for capitalizing on interest rate differentials with gold. How to install: The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD-M5 chart. Recommed broker:I
AuroraGold Prime EA
Sanjay Gnanasekaran
Experts
AuroraGold Prime EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (gold) market. The Expert Advisor employs a methodical approach to identify and trade price trends using a combination of moving average crossovers and RSI-based filtering. Its objective is to analyze market movements and execute trades based on predefined conditions while adhering to strict risk management principles. Features: Optimized for Gold Trading : AuroraGold Prime EA focuses on XAUUSD, leverag
Aroon Cross Signal EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Enhanced Visual Aroon Cross Signal EA Introduction This Expert Advisor is based on the Aroon indicator cross system for MetaTrader 5. It is provided in an unoptimized state to allow you to customize and fine-tune it according to your specific trading goals and preferred markets. The EA is designed to identify potential trend reversals and generate trading signals based on Aroon Up and Aroon Down crossovers. How It Works The Aroon Cross Signal EA monitors two key components of the Aroon indicator
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated tr
FREE
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicators
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations. APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading:   Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe Medium-risk trading:   Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale. Recommended Trading Conditions Use
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
FREE
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies , making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading. Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe. Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by prop
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review