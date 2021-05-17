My Super Hero MT4
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 17 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Professional strategy
This EA clearly controls the market and and performs a statistical price analysis.
The best technologies for professional trading: universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot!
What should be remembered. Some advice:
- Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.
- Play with the main trend.
- Calculate your entry risk.
- If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy.
If you do not have a proven expert, you can purchase my product.
Strategy:
Determining the daily level.
Level - Enter in pips = buying
Level + Enter in pips = selling
Do you have your own strategy?
Yes?
No problem. I will add for you.
A good grid system should have:
- Positioning system for subsequent positions ( The entrances are very important in building the grid) .
- Adaptive multiplier.
- Risk assessment
Input Parameters:
input start_enum start=2;//Start input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame input string c_omment="My Super Hero";//Comment input int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input ushort n_pips=60;//Enter in pips input ushort SL=400;//Stop Loss input ushort max_tp=15;//Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) input double tp_chart=7;//Take Profit input ushort max_next_tp=45;//Max Take Profit (next positions) input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input double Lots=0.01;//Lots input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double power=13.0;//Power input ushort PipsStep=21;//PipsStep for grid input int MaxTrades=16;//MaxTrades