V Max NX

Hundreds of possible combinations and only two strategies.

By using automated software like an EA, you can benefit from the following advantages: it can trade while you are sleeping, it is not susceptible to emotions and you can quickly run backtests. However, it is hard to ascertain whether an EA will help you to achieve consistent profits. Lots of EAs are profitable on a demo account, but for some unknown reason, when the trader tries to apply it on a live account with their own funds, suddenly the EA does not work as well.  V Max NX is risky but it works on demo and real accounts. Perfect for semi-automatic trading

  Default settings for  EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP  TF H1   

  Features:   

  • Stop Loss
  • Smooth regulation of inputs
  • Trend
  • Filter ATR
  • Recovery
  • Pending Orders - as extra
  • Two-range multiplier
  • Partial closing of the position
  • Intuitive panel

Space-Time 

input parameters:

Space: 40
Time:   5
         Time
x---------------------- up
x x
x x
x x
x x                                      if (up-dn > Space && Bars <= Time) = open position
  x x
    x
    x                    Space
    x
    x x
      x
      x
      x x
      x x
        x
        x-------------- dn

Bollinger Band

             lower=iBands(NULL,0,period,Deviations,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,1);
             upper=iBands(NULL,0,period,Deviations,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,1); 
             corridor=upper-lower;
             
           
             if(Close_1>upper && corridor>cooridor_chart*gpoint_320)return(sell);
           
             if(Close_1<lower && corridor>cooridor_chart*gpoint_320)return(buy); 

            
                   x < sell
             --------------------MODE_UPPER
                   x
                   x
                   x
                                               corridor
                            x
                            x
             --------------------MODE_LOWER
                            x < buy

Input parameters:

input string          comment="V-Max NX";//Comment   
extern int            spread=5;//Max Spread 
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input int             MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number                                               
input ENUM_START      Start=3;
input string          a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <---------------------------------------
input ENUM_system     system=0;//System
input string          a2b=" ";//--------> Space-Time <---------------------------------------
input ushort          space=32;//Space (in pips)
input int             period_time=5;//Time  (in bars)
input string          a2c=" ";//--------> Bollinger <---------------------------------------
input int             period_bol=12;//Period
input double          Deviations=2;
input ushort          cooridor_chart=12;//Min Corridor 
input string          a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR)
input string          a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- 
extern ushort         period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off 
input string          a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          SL_R=400;//Stop Loss
input ushort          min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position)
extern ushort         TP=7; 
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input string          a6=" ";//--------> MM <---------------------------------------
extern double         Lots=0.01;//Lots
extern double         MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input int             Divider=45;
input double          MN=1.7;//Multiplier
input string          a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- 
input int             close_orders=5;//Close positions
input ushort          stepper=1;//Stepper
extern ushort         PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid
extern int            MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades
input string          a7b=" ";//--------> RECOVERY <--------------------------------------- 
extern bool           true_recovery=false;//Recovery On/Off
input double          stop_loss_money=3000;//Stop Loss Money
input int             tp_rec=40;//TP Recovery
input ushort          add_tp=5;//Add TP for Recovery
input double          lots_rec=0.05;//Max Lots for Recovery
input double          per_loss =0.001;//Per Loss
input string          a7a=" ";//--------> PENDING ORDERS <--------------------------------------- 
input int             MaxPending=4;//MaxPending (0 = off)
input double          MN_1=1.6;//Multiplier for pending orders
input ushort          distance=20;//Distance 
input ushort          start_pending=3;//Activation of pending orders
extern ushort         PipsStep_pending=20;//PipsStep 
input ENUM_Day        day=1;//Day (select)


Recovery System
Two combinations:
e.g.
Stop



The recommended time frame is H1




