By using automated software like an EA, you can benefit from the following advantages: it can trade while you are sleeping, it is not susceptible to emotions and you can quickly run backtests. However, it is hard to ascertain whether an EA will help you to achieve consistent profits. Lots of EAs are profitable on a demo account, but for some unknown reason, when the trader tries to apply it on a live account with their own funds, suddenly the EA does not work as well. V Max NX is risky but it works on demo and real accounts. Perfect for semi-automatic trading

Default settings for EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP TF H1

Space-Time input parameters: Space: 40 Time: 5 Time x---------------------- up x x x x x x x x if (up-dn > Space && Bars <= Time) = open position x x x x Space x x x x x x x x x x x-------------- dn Bollinger Band lower= iBands ( NULL , 0 ,period,Deviations, 0 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_LOWER, 1 ); upper= iBands ( NULL , 0 ,period,Deviations, 0 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_UPPER, 1 ); corridor=upper-lower; if (Close_1>upper && corridor>cooridor_chart*gpoint_320) return (sell); if (Close_1<lower && corridor>cooridor_chart*gpoint_320) return (buy); x < sell --------------------MODE_UPPER x x x corridor x x --------------------MODE_LOWER x < buy Input parameters: input string comment="V-Max NX";//Comment extern int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input int MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input ENUM_START Start=3; input string a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <--------------------------------------- input ENUM_system system=0;//System input string a2b=" ";//--------> Space-Time <--------------------------------------- input ushort space=32;//Space (in pips) input int period_time=5;//Time (in bars) input string a2c=" ";//--------> Bollinger <--------------------------------------- input int period_bol=12;//Period input double Deviations=2; input ushort cooridor_chart=12;//Min Corridor input string a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- input ushort atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR) input string a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- extern ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input string a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- input ushort SL_R=400;//Stop Loss input ushort min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position) extern ushort TP=7; input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input string a6=" ";//--------> MM <--------------------------------------- extern double Lots=0.01;//Lots extern double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input int Divider=45; input double MN=1.7;//Multiplier input string a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- input int close_orders=5;//Close positions input ushort stepper=1;//Stepper extern ushort PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid extern int MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades input string a7b=" ";//--------> RECOVERY <--------------------------------------- extern bool true_recovery=false;//Recovery On/Off input double stop_loss_money=3000;//Stop Loss Money input int tp_rec=40;//TP Recovery input ushort add_tp=5;//Add TP for Recovery input double lots_rec=0.05;//Max Lots for Recovery input double per_loss =0.001;//Per Loss input string a7a=" ";//--------> PENDING ORDERS <--------------------------------------- input int MaxPending=4;//MaxPending (0 = off) input double MN_1=1.6;//Multiplier for pending orders input ushort distance=20;//Distance input ushort start_pending=3;//Activation of pending orders extern ushort PipsStep_pending=20;//PipsStep input ENUM_Day day=1;//Day (select) Recovery System Two combinations: e.g. Stop









The recommended time frame is H1











