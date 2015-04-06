Super Night Scalper

Super Night  Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, 

Recommended timeframe: M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about detail

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

    • Multiple currency pairs support
      • Solid backtest 
        • Auto GMT detection
          • Self Diagnostic System
            • Negative Swap Filter

            How to install

            • EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, USDCHF is recommended
            • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally


            Requirements

            • Hedging account!
            • EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
            • EA should run on a VPS continuously

            Setting

            • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening of new trades
            • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the Fixed lot parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically
            • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
            • Auto Lot - equity to be used 3%
            • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position opening
            • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
            • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
            • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
            • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % EA will close positions
            Strategy
            • Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
            • Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
            • Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). 
            • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
            • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
            • Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
            • Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
            • Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
            • Trade Comment - comment
            • GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading



















































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            DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
            Neuralis Cortoid Gold
            Olivier Nomblot
            Experts
            NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
            Gold Zilla AI MT4
            Christophe Pa Trouillas
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
            Gyroscopes
            Nadiya Mirosh
            Experts
            Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
            Goldbot One MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (5)
            Experts
            LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
            Indicement MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
            Dark Algo
            Marco Solito
            4.67 (70)
            Experts
            Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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