The Hybrid
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.80
- Updated: 14 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Many traders miss good opportunities that a hybrid approach could offer them because their focus is totally on automated trading. The Hybrid can trade independently and hybridly (semi-automatic). Let's move on to capital management.
Simple pattern:
- MaxCapital / NumberOfBatches = Stop Loss in profit.
example: 10000/10 = 1000 (SL)
You can start on a cent account and increase your risk (see screenshots).
All you need is $50 for a cent account.
To begin with:
- Optimize the expert to oneself.
- Start with a small risk.
- This is a beta version and I recommend two weeks on a demo account.
Expert is based on pending orders: BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT.
We have three trailing stops:
- Pending orders
- First orders
- All orders
Position averaging is a combination of pending orders and market price orders. Managed by a special function with a data resource. The volume for an item is selected by a special algorithm.
Hybrid Trading with Currency Power System Indicator (see screenshots).
What do you need? This:
- Two monitors (for better comfort)
- Of course. Hybrid Trading and Currency Power System Indicator
- 30 minutes to analyze 28 currency pairs using the indicator. Take a position and that's it. The expert will do the rest.
Information panel does not work in strategy tester.
Input parameters Start Distance Trend On/Off Trend in pips. Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number (buy) Magic Number (sell) ...............Trailing Stop First Orders....... Step Trailing Stop Start Trailing Stop ...............Trailing Stop All Orders....... Start Trailing Stop Period Trailing Stop Stop Loss Take Profit (first position) Take Profit PipsStep for grid (in pips) Limit for partial closure MaxTrades TP+Swap Dynamic Lots Per Dollars Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots) Max Lots Booster Hour Day