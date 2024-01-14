Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Many traders miss good opportunities that a hybrid approach could offer them because their focus is totally on automated trading. The Hybrid can trade independently and hybridly (semi-automatic). Let's move on to capital management.

Simple pattern:

MaxCapital / NumberOfBatches = Stop Loss in profit.

example: 10000/10 = 1000 (SL) You can start on a cent account and increase your risk (see screenshots). All you need is $50 for a cent account.

To begin with:

Optimize the expert to oneself. Start with a small risk. This is a beta version and I recommend two weeks on a demo account.