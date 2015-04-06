Mk R
- Experts
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MK_R
It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.
Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law.
The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.
The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229
Timeframe is M5.
EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart.
Maxium Spread is 20.
Minimum account balance: $100.
Default parameters are for EURUSD M5
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust.
- The EA is very easy to setup.
- Maxium of Position is three.
Settings:
Order_Lots - fixed trading lot