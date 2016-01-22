Currency Correlation Plus is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the signal and is more equipped than its cheaper brother.

The indicator helps us understand and see a correlation. Second chart makes it easy to analyze and trade multiple currencies. On the chart, you can post multiple pairs. Type in the selected currency pair in the settings and add it to the chart.







Inputs

One indicator on chart=True / two or more=False

Alert Signal buy and sell for first chart and second chart

Color scheme Black on White [Background]

To add a second pair, simply enter the symbol

Body color of a bull candlestick

Body color of a bear candlestick

Shadow color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlestick

Color signal [first chart]

Color signal [second chart]





Additionally

Analyzer: see the screenshot. Only demo and real, not tester.

Signal: see the screenshot. Only demo and real, not tester.

System H4/M5 - gratis. See the screenshot.





On Chart

Button - Signal. Signal buy and sell for first chart and second chart. Only demo and real, not tester.

Button - Analyzer. The difference between charts. Only demo and real, not tester.

Button - Pause. Pause analyzer. Only demo and real, not tester.

Button - Measure. The measure for the second chart. Only demo and real, not tester.

Button - Sensitivity. Plus/Minus. Only demo and real, not tester.

Max difference on chart: First chart - second chart. [Maximum]

Max difference in real: First pair - second pair. [Maximum]

Min difference in real: First pair - second pair. [Minimum]

Difference on chart: First chart- second chart. [Bars analyzed on this chart]

Difference in real: First pair - second pair. [Bars analyzed on this chart]

Wingdings on chart:

115 - Max difference on chart.

159 - Max difference in real.

158 - Min difference in real.

242 - Difference on chart and difference in real. Analyzer step by step.

244 - Difference on chart [current].

181 - Signal buy or sell.

Help: http://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/wingdings

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