Smart Grid Executor
- Experts
- Szymon Palczynski
- Version: 4.30
- Updated: 20 November 2023
- Activations: 5
Smart Grid Executor is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 4 platform only. Smart Grid Executor will work on all account types and sizes on MetaTrader 4 brokers (outside of NFA regulations).
Recommended leverage >= 1:500.
Features
- Multicurrency EA
- Interval - H1 recommended
- Working with 4 and 5-digit brokers
- Working with Martingale
- Automatic multiplier
- Working with ECN
Input Parameters
- Name - Smart Grid Executor v 4.00
- Start - Short & Long, Only Long, Only Short.
- Time Frame [Recommended H1]- the choice of Time Frame.
- Stepper - quantity items without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
- PipDivider - parameter for optimization.
- Grid Plan - the choice of strategy
- Lots - initial lot.
- Lotmax - maximum volume.
- MaxTrades - maximum trades.
- MagicNumber - trades ID.
- Slippage - slippage.
- Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.
- Take Profit Average - average Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss On/Off - true/false.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss is Account Currency not in pips.
- BreakTF - break.
- Break - length of the pause 1=1h, 2=2h etc.
- StartDay - start trading [day].
- StopDay - end trading [day].
- ObjectDeleteAll - true/false.
- SpeedTest - true/false.
- Colour - font color.
- FontSize - font size.
- Informations and Buttons on chart - true/false.
