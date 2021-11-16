Katana FX Infinity MT5
- Experts
- Szymon Palczynski
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 29 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel.
Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating grid systems for 10 years.
Version 1.50 perfect for manual trading. Built-in support and resistance indicator. Buy below the blue line and sell above the red line.
Recommended interval: H1.
Recommended optimization: 1 minute OHLC (this is how EA works).
A few rules:
- Don't be greedy.
- Risk management.
- Choose overbought and oversold markets.
- Start with a cent account or demo account (yes, two weeks - see how EA works)
Deposit Recommended
########### 3,000.00 usd 3000 cents ( this is minimum )
The expert has a built-in Price Channel indicator and range indicator. This is a very powerful indicator that some customers will buy just to manually trade.
For ACCOUNT TYPE: Hedging
Input Paramerers:
Katana is one of my favorite grid traders, It's solid, dependable and well crafted. $99 bucks is a bargain for this work of art. Cheers!