Katana FX Infinity MT5

Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel.

Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating grid systems for 10 years.

Version 1.50 perfect for manual trading. Built-in support and resistance indicator. Buy below the blue line and sell above the red line.

Recommended interval: H1.

Recommended optimization: 1 minute OHLC (this is how EA works).

A few rules: Don't be greedy.

Risk management.

Choose overbought and oversold markets.

Start with a cent account or demo account (yes, two weeks - see how EA works)

Deposit Recommended

########### 3,000.00 usd 3000 cents ( this is minimum ) The expert has a built-in Price Channel indicator and range indicator. This is a very powerful indicator that some customers will buy just to manually trade. For ACCOUNT TYPE: Hedging

Input Paramerers:

Start: choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both. TimeFrame: the choice of Time Frame. Trend in pips. 0=Off default 230 pips (0.0001 digits). Comment comment for orders. Max Spread for 5 digits 2.5 not 25. Slippage slippage. Magic Number trades ID. "Filter D1" in pips filter ATR. Stop Loss Stop Loss in pips. Take Profit Take Profit in pips for first orders. Max Grid Profit (0=off) in the currency of the account. Average Take Profit average order price + Take Profit. Range Take Profit maximum range for partial closing of the position PipsStep for grid (main) distance between orders (starting point). PipsStep for grid (M1) the minimum distance between orders for TF M1. MaxTrades maximum number of positions long or short. TP+Swap Take Profit swap update. Select start expert way to start trading. Dynamic Lots volume progress. Per Dollars e.g Deposit $5000/ per $5000 = 0.01 lots. Lots initial batch size if Dynamic Lots = false. Max Lots maximum batch size. Booster booster for position. Corridor (min) minimum corridor for opening positions. Period period for calculating the price channel. White; color of the channel in the visualization mode. Visual mode visualization mode. add=0; parameter increases Range Take Profit , PipsStep for grid (main) and PipsStep for grid (M1).















