Envelopes System

5

The Simple Envelopes forex trading strategy combines the popular envelopes indicator and two others(ATR, Trend indicator) to look for trade entry  in the direction of the major trend.


What are Moving Average Envelopes?

A moving average envelope consists of a  moving average and two other lines.

One line is above the moving average and the other line is below the moving average.

Together, these two lines form an upper and lower envelope.

Entry example: 

Upper Envelope: 14-day SMA + (14-day SMA 0 0.01)+ pips_set = open short position (TF=H1)

Lower Envelope: 14-day SMA - (14-day SMA 0.01) - pips_set = open long position (TF=H1)



Input Parameters:

input string          comment="Envelopes System";//Comment   
extern int            spread=5;//Max Spread 
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input int             MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number                                               
input ENUM_START      Start=3;
input string          a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <---------------------------------------
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames=PERIOD_H1;//Time Frames
input int             period_env=14;//Period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD  method=MODE_SMA;//MA method
input double          deviation=0.1;//Deviation
input double          pips_set=2;//PipsSet
input string          a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR)
input ushort          atr_n_open=8;//Min ATR (H1)
input string          a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- 
extern ushort         period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off 
input string          a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          SL=400;//Stop Loss
input ushort          min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position)
extern ushort         max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) 
extern double         tp_chart=7;//Take Profit 
input ushort          max_next_tp=40;//Max Take Profit (next positions)
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap+
input string          a6=" ";//--------> MM <---------------------------------------
extern double         Lots=0.01;//Lots
extern double         MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          power=13.0;//Power
input string          a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- 
extern ushort         PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid
extern int            MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades




















Reviews 1
mumeeza98
288
mumeeza98 2021.09.19 20:26 
 

Excellent EA ,optimized for the last 15 years with lot size 0.01 depending on balance ,no loss,reasonable profit,minimum DD,no fear of loosing account.I was infact,in searh of such an EA.

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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a ran
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This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
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Forex Grid EA
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Experts
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
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Experts
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
The Hybrid
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Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
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5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Katana FX Infinity MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Black Horse MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a rang
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mumeeza98
288
mumeeza98 2021.09.19 20:26 
 

Excellent EA ,optimized for the last 15 years with lot size 0.01 depending on balance ,no loss,reasonable profit,minimum DD,no fear of loosing account.I was infact,in searh of such an EA.

Szymon Palczynski
17312
Reply from developer Szymon Palczynski 2021.09.20 10:07
Thank you for the review.
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