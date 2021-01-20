The Simple Envelopes forex trading strategy combines the popular envelopes indicator and two others(ATR, Trend indicator) to look for trade entry in the direction of the major trend.





What are Moving Average Envelopes?

A moving average envelope consists of a moving average and two other lines.

One line is above the moving average and the other line is below the moving average.

Together, these two lines form an upper and lower envelope.

Entry example: Upper Envelope: 14-day SMA + (14-day SMA 0 0.01)+ pips_set = open short position (TF=H1) Lower Envelope: 14-day SMA - (14-day SMA 0.01) - pips_set = open long position (TF=H1)









Input Parameters:

input string comment= "Envelopes System" ; extern int spread= 5 ; input int slippage= 1 ; input int MagicNumber= 1 ; input ENUM_START Start= 3 ; input string a2a= " " ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames= PERIOD_H1 ; input int period_env= 14 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD method= MODE_SMA ; input double deviation= 0.1 ; input double pips_set= 2 ; input string a3= " " ; input ushort atr1= 200 ; input ushort atr_n_open= 8 ; input string a4= " " ; extern ushort period_trend= 230 ; input string a5= " " ; input ushort SL= 400 ; input ushort min_tp= 15 ; input ushort max_tp= 30 ; extern ushort max_grid_tp= 150 ; extern double tp_chart= 7 ; input ushort max_next_tp= 40 ; input bool swap_true= true ; input string a6= " " ; extern double Lots= 0.01 ; extern double MaxLots= 2 ; input double power= 13.0 ; input string a7= " " ; extern ushort PipsStep= 26 ; extern int MaxTrades= 12 ;











































































