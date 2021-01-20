Envelopes System
- Experts
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Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Simple Envelopes forex trading strategy combines the popular envelopes indicator and two others(ATR, Trend indicator) to look for trade entry in the direction of the major trend.
What are Moving Average Envelopes?
A moving average envelope consists of a moving average and two other lines.
One line is above the moving average and the other line is below the moving average.
Together, these two lines form an upper and lower envelope.
Entry example:
Upper Envelope: 14-day SMA + (14-day SMA 0 0.01)+ pips_set = open short position (TF=H1)
Lower Envelope: 14-day SMA - (14-day SMA 0.01) - pips_set = open long position (TF=H1)
Input Parameters:
input string comment="Envelopes System";//Comment extern int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input int MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input ENUM_START Start=3; input string a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <--------------------------------------- input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames=PERIOD_H1;//Time Frames input int period_env=14;//Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD method=MODE_SMA;//MA method input double deviation=0.1;//Deviation input double pips_set=2;//PipsSet input string a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- input ushort atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR) input ushort atr_n_open=8;//Min ATR (H1) input string a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- extern ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input string a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- input ushort SL=400;//Stop Loss input ushort min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position) extern ushort max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) extern double tp_chart=7;//Take Profit input ushort max_next_tp=40;//Max Take Profit (next positions) input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap+ input string a6=" ";//--------> MM <--------------------------------------- extern double Lots=0.01;//Lots extern double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double power=13.0;//Power input string a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- extern ushort PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid extern int MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades
Excellent EA ,optimized for the last 15 years with lot size 0.01 depending on balance ,no loss,reasonable profit,minimum DD,no fear of loosing account.I was infact,in searh of such an EA.