This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

IN LAST FEW DAYS I HAVE SEEN SOME FAKE FILES IN INTERNET AND TELEGRAM BY MY EA NAME ON IT, WHICH IS NOT TRUE AND REAL.MY EA ONLY SELL HERE AND NO WHERE ELSE, SO PLEASE DON'T GET SCAM .





AI SCALPER User’s Manual

Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional currency pairs: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

LIVE Signals:

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.

EA SETUP: You can run all the pairs from a single chart using the One Chart Setup (only M15 timeframe) This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage, or any other broker-related variables. Use the recommended pairs only.

Input Parameters

OneChartSetup — Launching the adviser at once in several currencies from one chart. Currency pairs must be listed with ",".

— Launching the adviser at once in several currencies from one chart. Currency pairs must be listed with ",". For_magic — Prefix for unique magic. Must be between 0 and 99.

— Prefix for unique magic. Must be between 0 and 99. Only_One_Symbol? — If true, and there are open positions on the account, the adviser does not open new series of orders in another currency.

— If true, and there are open positions on the account, the adviser does not open new series of orders in another currency. For_autolot_use — Which base should be used by the adviser when calculating the lot: equity or balance.

— Which base should be used by the adviser when calculating the lot: equity or balance. Or_use_fix_balance — Or insert a fixed amount of balance in the currency of your deposit.

— Or insert a fixed amount of balance in the currency of your deposit. AutoMM — if > 0, the EA uses automatic money management when calculating the lot. AutoMM <=1000 — very aggressive. AutoMM >= 5000 — conservative.

— if > 0, the EA uses automatic money management when calculating the lot. AutoMM <=1000 — very aggressive. AutoMM >= 5000 — conservative. Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 — fixed lot for the first deal in a series.

— fixed lot for the first deal in a series. Recovery_Mode — If true, then the adviser closes a series of orders only with profit, but at the same time the logic of work may be violated. If false, then the EA works in accordance with its logic and a series of orders can be closed at a loss.

— If true, then the adviser closes a series of orders only with profit, but at the same time the logic of work may be violated. If false, then the EA works in accordance with its logic and a series of orders can be closed at a loss. Martin_Ratio — martingale coefficient for a series of orders.

— martingale coefficient for a series of orders. First_real_deal — The greater the value, the less often the trades, but they are better.

Recommended Input Parameters (balanced risk): AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Only one symbol? = false For Autolot use: equity AutoMM = 2000 Recovery Mode = true First real deal = 3 Minimum balance $ 1000 Recommended leverage 1 : 200 or more

Recommended Input Parameters (balanced risk): One Chart Setup = AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP* 0.5 , EURUSD* 0.5 , GBPUSD* 0.5 , USDCAD* 0.5 , GBPCAD* 0.5 , EURCAD* 0.5 Only one symbol? = false For Autolot use: Equity AutoMM = 3000 Recovery Mode = true First real deal = 3 Minimum balance $ 5000 Recommended leverage 1 : 200 or more Run the EA on the same chart with the M15 timeframe.