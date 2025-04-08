Forex Grid EA

Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.

        
input start_enum      inp_start=2;//Start  
input int             distance=50;//Distance
input bool            inp_trend=true;//Trend On/Off
input ushort          period_trend=230;//Trend in pips.
input group           "Broker";
string                c_omment="Forex Grid EA";
input int             spread=100;//Max Spread (Digits 5)
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input long            MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number (buy)
input long            MagicNumber2=2;//Magic Number (sell)
input group           "...............Trailing Stop First Orders.......";
input int             step_ts=10;//Step Trailing Stop
input int             start_ts=15;//Start Trailing Stop
input group           "...............Trailing Stop Next Orders.......";
input int             sts=40;//Start Trailing Stop
input group           "..............Exit Rules............";
input int             SL=250;//Stop Loss
input int             first_tp=100;//Take Profit (first position) 
input double          inp_tp_chart=8;//Take Profit 
input double          PipsStep=27.0;//PipsStep for grid (in pips)
ushort                orders=0;//Limit pending orders 
input int             Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input group           "...............MoneyManagement.......";
input bool            dynamic_lots=false;//Dynamic Lots
input double          per_dollars=1000;//Per Dollars
input double          inp_Lots=0.01;//Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots)
input double          MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          booster=12;//Booster (for market orders)
//input group           "...............Font.......";
input ushort          font_size=9;//Font size



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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
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