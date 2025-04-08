Forex Grid EA
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD? This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.
input start_enum inp_start=2;//Start input int distance=50;//Distance input bool inp_trend=true;//Trend On/Off input ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. input group "Broker"; string c_omment="Forex Grid EA"; input int spread=100;//Max Spread (Digits 5) input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number (buy) input long MagicNumber2=2;//Magic Number (sell) input group "...............Trailing Stop First Orders......."; input int step_ts=10;//Step Trailing Stop input int start_ts=15;//Start Trailing Stop input group "...............Trailing Stop Next Orders......."; input int sts=40;//Start Trailing Stop input group "..............Exit Rules............"; input int SL=250;//Stop Loss input int first_tp=100;//Take Profit (first position) input double inp_tp_chart=8;//Take Profit input double PipsStep=27.0;//PipsStep for grid (in pips) ushort orders=0;//Limit pending orders input int Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input group "...............MoneyManagement......."; input bool dynamic_lots=false;//Dynamic Lots input double per_dollars=1000;//Per Dollars input double inp_Lots=0.01;//Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots) input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double booster=12;//Booster (for market orders) //input group "...............Font......."; input ushort font_size=9;//Font size