Mission Impossible


    Multi-currency expert. Mission Impossible is a fully automated trading system on all major currency pairs. Very focused on small gains with minimizing the risk of loss (see Entering/Ellipse/Ellipse Size). 

    Advantage thanks to technique. 

    Not for complete amateurs taking too much risk !!!

    Forex is a risky business on itself - remember.

    Systems

    - Partial closing.

    - Run.

    - Open bar/ Every Tick. 

    Recommended:

    - VPS or Remote Desktop (e.g Chrome Remote Desktop)

    Input Parameters

    • Start Deposit - enter the initial deposit. 
    • Free Margin with Start Deposit - true/false

    For example: Balance=10000 USD 

                         Start Deposit = 5000 USD  Free Margin with Start Deposit = true 

                         The expert will use 5000 USD                     

    • Max Spread - spread protection. 
    • Slippage - the maximum allowed slippage for each trade. 
    • Magic Number -  transaction ID. 
    • TF - the choice of Time Frame.
    • Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.  
    • Entering : 

    Non Stop  - trade without interruption. (high risk)

    Spot - entry into the ellipse-based size. (regulated risk)

    Spot + slipp -   entry into the ellipse-based size plus slipp. (regulated risk)

    • Activation in pips - in pips (Spot)
    • Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR) - if daily ATR less than Max ATR
      Trend - Enabled/Disabled.
      • Trend Period - in pips. 
           Simple and effective:

              Up trend = Bid - Lowest > N pips   

              Down trend = Highest - Bid > N pips

        • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
        • Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.  
        • Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.
        • Average + Take Profit  - average order price + Take Profit.  
        • Take Profit (next positions) - Take Profit for next positions.
        • All Profit (true) - if true set Take Profit for all orders.
        • Select TP :
          • TP=TP - Only Take Profit.
          • TP=TP*Orders - Take Profit * Orders.
          • TP=SMA - Take Profit = Simple Moving Average.
        • All Profit if Run (Partial Closure) - All Profit after partial closing.     
        • TP+Swap - if swap < 0 Take Profit recalculated.
        • Lots - initial lot.  
        • Lotmax - maximum volume.  
        • Min Multiplier - minimum multiplier. 
        • Max Multiplier - maximum multiplier.
        • Run - Partial grid closure for final profit (Profit for Run One).
        • Profit for Run One - the minimum profit in the account currency. 
        • Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.   
        • Stepper in pips - if first open order price - last open order price > N pips = 1+multiplier.
        • PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
        • Max Trades - the maximum number of position.    
        • Open positions (On Tick) if Run >=  if number of partial closures >=.  
        • Speed Test - true/false. 
        • Object - #1,#2,#3... for delete.  
        • Visual - true/false.












