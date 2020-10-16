Mission Impossible
- Experts
- Szymon Palczynski
- Version: 3.50
- Updated: 16 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Multi-currency expert. Mission Impossible is a fully automated trading system on all major currency pairs. Very focused on small gains with minimizing the risk of loss (see Entering/Ellipse/Ellipse Size).
Advantage thanks to technique.
Not for complete amateurs taking too much risk !!!
Forex is a risky business on itself - remember.
Systems
- Partial closing.
- Run.
- Open bar/ Every Tick.
Recommended:
- VPS or Remote Desktop (e.g Chrome Remote Desktop)
Input Parameters
- Start Deposit - enter the initial deposit.
- Free Margin with Start Deposit - true/false
For example: Balance=10000 USD
Start Deposit = 5000 USD Free Margin with Start Deposit = true
The expert will use 5000 USD
- Max Spread - spread protection.
- Slippage - the maximum allowed slippage for each trade.
- Magic Number - transaction ID.
- TF - the choice of Time Frame.
- Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.
- Entering :
Non Stop - trade without interruption. (high risk)
Spot - entry into the ellipse-based size. (regulated risk)
Spot + slipp - entry into the ellipse-based size plus slipp. (regulated risk)
- Activation in pips - in pips (Spot)
- Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR) - if daily ATR less than Max ATR
-
Trend - Enabled/Disabled.
- Trend Period - in pips.
Up trend = Bid - Lowest > N pips
Down trend = Highest - Bid > N pips
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
- Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.
- Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.
- Average + Take Profit - average order price + Take Profit.
- Take Profit (next positions) - Take Profit for next positions.
- All Profit (true) - if true set Take Profit for all orders.
- Select TP :
- TP=TP - Only Take Profit.
- TP=TP*Orders - Take Profit * Orders.
- TP=SMA - Take Profit = Simple Moving Average.
- All Profit if Run (Partial Closure) - All Profit after partial closing.
- TP+Swap - if swap < 0 Take Profit recalculated.
- Lots - initial lot.
- Lotmax - maximum volume.
- Min Multiplier - minimum multiplier.
- Max Multiplier - maximum multiplier.
- Run - Partial grid closure for final profit (Profit for Run One).
- Profit for Run One - the minimum profit in the account currency.
- Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- Stepper in pips - if first open order price - last open order price > N pips = 1+multiplier.
- PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
- Max Trades - the maximum number of position.
- Open positions (On Tick) if Run >= if number of partial closures >=.
- Speed Test - true/false.
- Object - #1,#2,#3... for delete.
- Visual - true/false.