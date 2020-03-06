Profit XHunter
- Hafis Mohamed Yacine
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 March 2020
Level - level used to set the stop-loss, take-profit and to determine the points for the series of orders;
The Profit Hunter EA is recommended for use on GBP/USD pair on the 1-hour timeframe. Among other parameters, we should underline money management rules, which suggest there is a minimum deposit of $5,000 to start trading with recommended 0.1 lot.
Lots = The lot is determined manually according to the value of your account
Recommendations
Symbol: EURUSD.AUDUSD.NZDUSD.GBPUSD.GBPJPY.EURGBP (REC GBPUS frame 15 m)
Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage
Minimum Deposit Recommended : $5000 USD for lot 0.10
Use a broker with good execution and with a low spread
- Time Frame:5M -4H
Account Management
Lots = 0.1
MaxLots = 10.0
MoneyManagement = FALSE
Risk = 10.0
ProfitMultiplier = 2.0
UseShadowTargets = TRUE
TakeProfit = 100
StopLoss = 500
Slippage = 3
Time ControL =FALSE (if =true E.A. to be inactive from: ", FromTime1, "hr to ", ToTime1, "hr"); and FromTime2, "hr to ", ToTime2, "hr")
FromTime1 = 0
ToTime1 =0
FromTime2 = 0
ToTime2 = 0
PS:
The time is determined by
Global stock market hours of operation
|Stock Exchange
|Trading Hours
|NYSE
|New York Stock Exchange
|09:30-16:00
|TSE
|Tokyo Stock Exchange
|09:00-11:30 12:30-15:00
|LSE
|London Stock Exchange
|08:00-16:30
|HKE
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|09:30-16:00