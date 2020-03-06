Profit XHunter

Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts.





A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is actually not unique, but rather one of the modifications of the old strategy of "Avalanche", with the only difference: instead of aggressive opening orders in both directions, all losing positions gained in the course of work are locked in the entire volume after the last series of orders. Thus, the risk of siphoning the deposit because of a false signal is reduced.





For immediate decision on the opening of the first order in a series, the Profit Hunter EA uses the fractal technology in its basic version. Other modifications use moving averages with different periods.





When configuring, you should pay attention to the following parameters in the main window:





Level - level used to set the stop-loss, take-profit and to determine the points for the series of orders;

Lock - number of orders, after which a counter position will be opened for the entire volume.





The Profit Hunter EA is recommended for use on GBP/USD pair on the 1-hour timeframe. Among other parameters, we should underline money management rules, which suggest there is a minimum deposit of $5,000 to start trading with recommended 0.1 lot.



Lots = The lot is determined manually according to the value of your account Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD.AUDUSD.NZDUSD.GBPUSD.GBPJPY.EURGBP (REC GBPUS frame 15 m) Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended : $5000 USD for lot 0.10 Use a broker with good execution and with a low spread Time Frame:5M -4H Account Management Lots = 0.1 MaxLots = 10.0 MoneyManagement = FALSE Risk = 10.0 ProfitMultiplier = 2.0 UseShadowTargets = TRUE TakeProfit = 100 StopLoss = 500 Slippage = 3

Time ControL =FALSE (if =true E.A. to be inactive from: ", FromTime1, "hr to ", ToTime1, "hr"); and FromTime2, "hr to ", ToTime2, "hr") FromTime1 = 0 ToTime1 =0 FromTime2 = 0 ToTime2 = 0 PS: The time is determined by Global stock market hours of operation

World Stock Exchanges opening times (24 hour format) Stock Exchange Trading Hours NYSE New York Stock Exchange 09:30-16:00 TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange 09:00-11:30 12:30-15:00 LSE London Stock Exchange 08:00-16:30 HKE Hong Kong Stock Exchange 09:30-16:00



