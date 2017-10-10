One of the biggest problems you will face as trader is finding the right system for myself.

AMD Exclusive Two can constitute a complete system for you.

Don’t follow the arrows, without thinking twice. Trading using a whole system.

What we have?

Automatic optimization

Overbalance (manual, semi-automatic and automatic)

Main and additional signals

Fibonacci

Pivot

Linear Regression Channel

Mini Tester

Early warning system (yellow cloud on the chart)

3D effect





Button On Chart

Button [Start] - Start optimization

Button [MM] - Money management

Button [Reset] - Reset

Button [Delete] - Delete indicator

Button [ChartScale] - Enable/disable the fixed scale mode

Button [Filter OVB] - Filtering of trend based on the overbalance (manual and semi-automatic)

Button [Auto Filter] - Filtering of trend based on the overbalance (automatic)

Button [Tester/Real] - Back testing or current signal

Button [Indicator] - indicator on chart

Button [+Channel] - plus channel on chart

Button [Expansion] - Fibonacci Expansion

Button [Zig+Fibo] - ZigZag and Fibonacci

Button [ATF] - additional timeframe

Button [SR] - support and resistance





Input Parameters

ID - chart ID.

- chart ID. Method to Determine Trend - Statistical Analysis/Price Action/Auto/Indicator

- Statistical Analysis/Price Action/Auto/Indicator History depth according to :

: Bars - Maximum number of bars used

- Maximum number of bars used

Date - Maximum number of bars used by date (if Bars = 0)

- Maximum number of bars used by date (if Bars = 0) AMD Trend Period - Manual optimization (3,4,5,..28)

- Manual optimization (3,4,5,..28) Automatic Optimization - true/false

- true/false Alert - Enables sound alerts

- Enables sound alerts Push Notifications - Enables smart phone alerts

- Enables smart phone alerts Command Manager - You can also perform configurations using CSV files to change the parameter values. View the command repository, which contains all commands available on the system

- You can also perform configurations using CSV files to change the parameter values. View the command repository, which contains all commands available on the system Email - Enables email alerts

- Enables email alerts Screenshot - Enables screenshot for each signal

- Enables screenshot for each signal Report - This report shows the optimization results on chart

- This report shows the optimization results on chart Shift - parameter for an additional chart

- parameter for an additional chart Bars - parameter for an additional chart

- parameter for an additional chart Body color of a bull candlestick - parameter for an additional chart

- parameter for an additional chart Body color of a bear candlestick - parameter for an additional chart

- parameter for an additional chart SR color of level lines (high) - color for support and resistance

- color for support and resistance SR color of level lines (low) - color for support and resistance

- color for support and resistance Fibo color of level lines - Fibonacci color of level lines

- Fibonacci color of level lines Rectangle - display in the foreground (false) or background (true)

- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) Depth for Zig Zag - 14 bars by default

- 14 bars by default Fibo values of lines - 13 levels

- 13 levels Take Profit - Take profit on chart

- Take profit on chart Stop Loss - Stop loss on chart

- Stop loss on chart Period - Short Time/Long Time

- Short Time/Long Time Signal - Choice of signal





Automatic Optimization

Start automatic optimization: Automatic optimization if true Start optimization Change time frame Button [Start] on chart

Automatic optimization doesn't work in strategy tester





Command Manager

Transferring files between your smartphone and indicator and vice versa. How does this work? Send a command from your smartphone and get screenshots of the chart. Required application that synchronizes and backs up files such as photos, documents, and e-mails between desktops, laptops, servers, and external drives. More details? Please write to me.

Command repository:



1 = WindowScreenShot if close of the bar (one-off event)

2 = WindowScreenShot if close of the bar (continuous event)

3 = Start optimization

4 = Signal

5 = WindowScreenShot (one-off event)

6 = TimeFrame M15 (15)

7 = TimeFrame M30 (30)

8 = TimeFrame H1 (60)

9 = TimeFrame H4 (240)

10 = TimeFrame D1 (1440)

0 = Disable

File will be created in the folder MQL4\Files.