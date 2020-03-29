Market Analyst

My new system...This is not a regular channel.

Who is it for:

- For people who want to understand the market.

Tested and used in the real market (I use and not just encodes)

Important !!! The system requires thinking.😂😂😂

Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me.



Is it possible?

Trading has never been so easy. A combination of fibonacci and an intelligent channel plus levels of support and resistance. Setting out a channel is now very easy.

Channel trading strategy entails entering a trade when the Forex pair bounces from one of the channel line extremes. The trade should be in the direction of the bounce and should be held until the price approaches the opposite level of the channel. You have four lines (see the screenshots below). A channel is simply a price movement that uses support and resistance in the past to validate what it will do in the future.





May it bring youa step closer to becoming a consistent winner...





High system effectiveness (70-90%)







Can use for:



scalping

grid

martingale

trend

hedging

trend

Ideal for grid and martingale (risk minimization)





