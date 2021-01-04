Smart Forex System
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 4 January 2021
- Activations: 5
I am writing as is.
Remember...
"Another alarming fact can be a huge profit stated in the description of a trading robot. If the attached Strategy Tester reports show a sky-high balance, it most likely has to do with curve fitting. Often developers of such "money printing machines" do not even realize that their system is over-optimized and has too many external parameters. Let us support this assertion by another chart from the above-mentioned report Optimization VS Reality: Evidence from ATC 2011.Buyers of such "Grails" are as a rule inexperienced and easily blinded by huge profits on historical data. In those cases, delusion of profit that such trading robot can earn is genuine and mutual.
Whatever the case, do not get knocked down calculating you future profits and remember two rules that are still valid:
- do not trust anyone,
- and no past trading successes can guarantee future profits."
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying - MQL5 Articles
We have a close price (it could be the last bar ... H1, H4) of the currency of the yesterday to open a transaction adviser needs rise or fall, which is specified by default in Percent (see input parameters).
How it's working?
The premise is simple. The entrance looks like this ...
Force=((Bid-close)/close)*10000;
example:
Force > 10% (see input parameters) Opening Buy
Force < -10% ( see input parameters ) Opening Sell
Why such a strategy?
Generally, it is assumed that the market is mainly in the state of lateral movement and trends usually take place 15-20% of the time.
Exiting unprofitable transaction is an averaging method. The expert seeks to close all positions.
Condition:
profit cannot be greater than Max Take Profit (next positions)
For this purpose, the following were used:
- Multiplier (power)
- The advanced system of partial closing of the position
- Different Take Profit
Optimization only GBPUSD 2014-2020 Default settings. Start-up capital: 5000 Back test: GBPUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 1938 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 1938 USD Optimization 2014-2020 Back test: EURUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 4345 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 1880 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: USDCAD 2010-2014 max DD - 2691 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2691 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: AUDUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 3675 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2528 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: EURJPY 2010-2014 max DD - 100% USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2538 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: EURGBP 2010-2012 max DD - 100% USD 2012-2020 max DD - 3865 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed 60 years of test
Input Parameters:
input string comment="Smart Forex System";//Comment extern int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input int MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input ENUM_START Start=3; input string a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <--------------------------------------- input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames=PERIOD_D1;//Time Frames input double percent=1;//Percent input string a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- input ushort atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR) input ushort atr_n_open=5;//Min ATR (Open position if iATR (H1)>Min ATR) input string a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- extern ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input string a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- input ushort SL=400;//Stop Loss input ushort min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position) extern ushort max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) extern double tp_chart=7;//Take Profit (average+TP) average - he profits on the deals will be equal to 0. input ushort max_next_tp=40;//Max Take Profit (next positions) input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input string a6=" ";//--------> MM <--------------------------------------- extern double Lots=0.01;//Lots extern double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double power=13.0;//Power input string a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- extern ushort PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid extern int MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades