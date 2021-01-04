Smart Forex System

I am writing as is.

Remember...

"Another alarming fact can be a huge profit stated in the description of a trading robot. If the attached Strategy Tester reports show a sky-high balance, it most likely has to do with curve fitting. Often developers of such "money printing machines" do not even realize that their system is over-optimized and has too many external parameters. Let us support this assertion by another chart from the above-mentioned report Optimization VS Reality: Evidence from ATC 2011.

Buyers of such "Grails" are as a rule inexperienced and easily blinded by huge profits on historical data. In those cases, delusion of profit that such trading robot can earn is genuine and mutual.


Whatever the case, do not get knocked down calculating you future profits and remember two rules that are still valid:

  1. do not trust anyone,
  2. and no past trading successes can guarantee future profits."

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying - MQL5 Articles


We have a close price (it could be the last bar ... H1, H4) of the currency of the yesterday to open a transaction adviser needs rise or fall, which is specified by default in Percent (see input parameters).


How it's working?

The premise is simple. The entrance looks like this ...

           

 Force=((Bid-close)/close)*10000;


example:

Force > 10% (see input parameters)  Opening Buy

Force < -10% ( see input parametersOpening Sell


Why such a strategy?

Generally, it is assumed that the market is mainly in the state of lateral movement and trends usually take place 15-20% of the time.


Exiting unprofitable transaction is an averaging method. The expert seeks to close all positions.

Condition:  

profit cannot be greater than Max Take Profit (next positions)

For this purpose, the following were used:

  • Multiplier (power)
  • The advanced system of partial closing of the position
  • Different Take Profit
Optimization only GBPUSD 2014-2020 
Default settings. Start-up capital: 5000
Back test: GBPUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 1938 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 1938 USD Optimization 2014-2020
Back test: EURUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 4345 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 1880 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed
Back test: USDCAD 2010-2014 max DD - 2691 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2691 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed
Back test: AUDUSD 2010-2014 max DD - 3675 USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2528 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed
Back test: EURJPY 2010-2014 max DD - 100% USD 2014-2020 max DD - 2538 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed
Back test: EURGBP 2010-2012 max DD - 100% USD 2012-2020 max DD - 3865 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed

60 years of test

Input Parameters:

input string          comment="Smart Forex System";//Comment   
extern int            spread=5;//Max Spread 
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input int             MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number                                               
input ENUM_START      Start=3;
input string          a2a=" ";//--------> STRATEGIES <---------------------------------------
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames=PERIOD_D1;//Time Frames
input double          percent=1;//Percent
input string          a3=" ";//--------> FILTER <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          atr1=200;//Max ATR (Open position if iATR(1440) < Max ATR)
input ushort          atr_n_open=5;//Min ATR (Open position if iATR (H1)>Min ATR) 
input string          a4=" ";//--------> TREND <--------------------------------------- 
extern ushort         period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off 
input string          a5=" ";//--------> MAIN <--------------------------------------- 
input ushort          SL=400;//Stop Loss
input ushort          min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          max_tp=30;//Max Take Profit (first position)
extern ushort         max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) 
extern double         tp_chart=7;//Take Profit (average+TP) average - he profits on the deals will be equal to 0. 
input ushort          max_next_tp=40;//Max Take Profit (next positions)
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input string          a6=" ";//--------> MM <---------------------------------------
extern double         Lots=0.01;//Lots
extern double         MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          power=13.0;//Power
input string          a7=" ";//--------> GRID MANAGMENT <--------------------------------------- 
extern ushort         PipsStep=26;//Min PipsStep for grid
extern int            MaxTrades=12;//MaxTrades


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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
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Experts
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Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Black Horse MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a ran
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Experts
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
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Experts
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Szymon Palczynski
Experts
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Permament Grid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
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Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Virtual Bot MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Katana FX Infinity MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Black Horse MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a rang
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