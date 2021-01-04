Smart Forex System

I am writing as is.

Remember...

"Another alarming fact can be a huge profit stated in the description of a trading robot. If the attached Strategy Tester reports show a sky-high balance, it most likely has to do with curve fitting. Often developers of such "money printing machines" do not even realize that their system is over-optimized and has too many external parameters. Let us support this assertion by another chart from the above-mentioned report Optimization VS Reality: Evidence from ATC 2011.

Buyers of such "Grails" are as a rule inexperienced and easily blinded by huge profits on historical data. In those cases, delusion of profit that such trading robot can earn is genuine and mutual.





Whatever the case, do not get knocked down calculating you future profits and remember two rules that are still valid:

do not trust anyone,

and no past trading successes can guarantee future profits."

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying - MQL5 Articles





We have a close price (it could be the last bar ... H1, H4) of the currency of the yesterday to open a transaction adviser needs rise or fall, which is specified by default in Percent (see input parameters).





How it's working?

The premise is simple. The entrance looks like this ...

Force=((Bid-close)/close)*10000;





example:

Force > 10% (see input parameters) Opening Buy

Force < -10% ( see input parameters ) Opening Sell





Why such a strategy? Generally, it is assumed that the market is mainly in the state of lateral movement and trends usually take place 15-20% of the time.





Exiting unprofitable transaction is an averaging method. The expert seeks to close all positions.

Condition:

For this purpose, the following were used:

Multiplier (power)

The advanced system of partial closing of the position

Different Take Profit

Optimization only GBPUSD 2014 - 2020 Default settings. Start-up capital: 5000 Back test: GBPUSD 2010 - 2014 max DD - 1938 USD 2014 - 2020 max DD - 1938 USD Optimization 2014-2020 Back test: EURUSD 2010 - 2014 max DD - 4345 USD 2014 - 2020 max DD - 1880 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: USDCAD 2010 - 2014 max DD - 2691 USD 2014 - 2020 max DD - 2691 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: AUDUSD 2010 - 2014 max DD - 3675 USD 2014 - 2020 max DD - 2528 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: EURJPY 2010 - 2014 max DD - 100 % USD 2014 - 2020 max DD - 2538 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed Back test: EURGBP 2010 - 2012 max DD - 100 % USD 2012 - 2020 max DD - 3865 USD Note. Optimization has not been performed 60 years of test

Input Parameters:

input string comment= "Smart Forex System" ; extern int spread= 5 ; input int slippage= 1 ; input int MagicNumber= 1 ; input ENUM_START Start= 3 ; input string a2a= " " ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames= PERIOD_D1 ; input double percent= 1 ; input string a3= " " ; input ushort atr1= 200 ; input ushort atr_n_open= 5 ; input string a4= " " ; extern ushort period_trend= 230 ; input string a5= " " ; input ushort SL= 400 ; input ushort min_tp= 15 ; input ushort max_tp= 30 ; extern ushort max_grid_tp= 150 ; extern double tp_chart= 7 ; input ushort max_next_tp= 40 ; input bool swap_true= true ; input string a6= " " ; extern double Lots= 0.01 ; extern double MaxLots= 2 ; input double power= 13.0 ; input string a7= " " ; extern ushort PipsStep= 26 ; extern int MaxTrades= 12 ;



