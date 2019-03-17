No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to help determine the good entry point.





Simple pattern: Optimization = N*year-last year Backtest = last year

Faster testing.

1. During backtesting, you could use control points. Results will not differ significantly from use of ticks model. 2. Dividing a testing into shorter segments and saving them .Test from 2014 to 2016, from 2016 to 2018 e.t.c 3. SpeedTest = true. 4. Object = 10.

Before using, please read here (to v 3.70): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725138 website under construction



I must honestly say that even the quality modeling 99.90 will not show the real market. This will be influenced by a many factors. What can we do ? First, rent and later buy. Never vice versa.



Input Parameters

TF - the choice of Time Frame. Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.



RSI Filter - true/false.



Period





Trend

Trend

Price Action





Range

Trend Period - for Price Action and Range.



TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.



TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.

Spread - for 5 digits 2.5 not 25.



Slippage - slippage.



MagicNumber - trades ID.



Slippage - slippage.



Comment - comment for orders.





Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.

Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.

Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.



Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.





Average + Take Profit 1 - average order price + Take Profit (trades<5).



Average + Take Profit 2 - average order price + Take Profit (trades>=5) .



TP+Swap - if swap < 0 Take Profit recalculated.





Lots - initial lot.



Lotmax - maximum volume.



Multiplier - multiplier to increase/reduce your lot size.



Select MN - selection of the multiplier.



Auto - automatic multiplier and virtual grid. Key parameter





MN2 - based on own research.







Traditional - last lot x multiplier.





Plus initial lot - last lot plus initial lot.



Run - Partial grid closure for final profit (Profit for Run One).



Profit for Run One - the minimum profit in the account currency. Key parameter





Max ATR - open position if ATR < X pips. Key parameter



MinATR - open position if ATR >X pips. Key parameter





Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.



PipStep - the minimum distance between orders. Key parameter



PipStep 2 - the minimum distance between orders. Key parameter





Max Trades - the maximum number of position.



Max Sum Lots - the maximum sum lots.





Activation after - sum lots without gradual closure.



Activation after - quantity positions without gradual closure.





Selection :



Manual - manual setting.





Auto - i closing from 40%.

from 40%.



Auto 2 - i closing whatever i can't afford.

Close Bar - closing the positions on Bar Close only.



First Close - closing the positions (first).

First Close - closing the positions (first).

Last Close - closing the positions (last).

Last Close - closing the positions (last).

There are still - leave open positions.

There are still - leave open positions.

Speed Test - true/false.



Object - #1,#2,#3... for delete.



Transferring - true/false.

Entering the market:





Non Stop





Momentum







HighRisk (0)...LowRisk(120)





Fibo 1.61





Fibo 2.61





Fibo Period







Bands





Period







Deviations







Candles





Number







Timeframe





ATR





Period





RSI





Period







Extreme



































































































































































































































































































