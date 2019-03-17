Spider Bot Pro
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 4.20
- Updated: 26 May 2019
- Activations: 5
No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to help determine the good entry point.
Simple pattern:
Optimization = N*year-last year
Backtest = last year
Faster testing.
1. During backtesting, you could use control points. Results will not differ significantly from use of ticks model.
2. Dividing a testing into shorter segments and saving them .Test from 2014 to 2016, from 2016 to 2018 e.t.c
3. SpeedTest = true.
4. Object = 10.
Before using, please read here (to v 3.70): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725138 website under construction
Input Parameters
- Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.
- RSI Filter - true/false.
- Period
- Trend
- Price Action
- Range
- Trend Period - for Price Action and Range.
- TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.
- Spread - for 5 digits 2.5 not 25.
- Slippage - slippage.
- MagicNumber - trades ID.
- Slippage - slippage.
- Comment - comment for orders.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
- Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.
- Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.
- Average + Take Profit 1 - average order price + Take Profit (trades<5).
- Average + Take Profit 2 - average order price + Take Profit (trades>=5) .
- TP+Swap - if swap < 0 Take Profit recalculated.
- Lots - initial lot.
- Lotmax - maximum volume.
- Multiplier - multiplier to increase/reduce your lot size.
- Select MN - selection of the multiplier.
- Auto - automatic multiplier and virtual grid. Key parameter
- MN2 - based on own research.
- Traditional - last lot x multiplier.
- Plus initial lot - last lot plus initial lot.
- Run - Partial grid closure for final profit (Profit for Run One).
- Profit for Run One - the minimum profit in the account currency. Key parameter
- Max ATR - open position if ATR < X pips. Key parameter
- MinATR - open position if ATR >X pips. Key parameter
- Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- PipStep - the minimum distance between orders. Key parameter
- PipStep 2 - the minimum distance between orders. Key parameter
- Max Trades - the maximum number of position.
- Max Sum Lots - the maximum sum lots.
- Activation after - sum lots without gradual closure.
- Activation after - quantity positions without gradual closure.
- Selection :
- Manual - manual setting.
- Auto - i closing from 40%.
- Auto 2 - i closing whatever i can't afford.
- Close Bar - closing the positions on Bar Close only.
- First Close - closing the positions (first).
- Last Close - closing the positions (last).
- There are still - leave open positions.
- Speed Test - true/false.
- Object - #1,#2,#3... for delete.
- Transferring - true/false.
Entering the market:
- Non Stop
Momentum
- HighRisk (0)...LowRisk(120)
- Fibo 1.61
- Fibo 2.61
- Fibo Period
- Bands
- Period
- Deviations
- Candles
- Number
- Timeframe
- ATR
- Period
- RSI
- Period
- Extreme
- TF - the choice of Time Frame.
3 years of using , excellent profit ,