Permament Grid
- Experts
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Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.
Input parameters:
Start
Trend in pips.
Comment;
Max Spread (Digits 5)
Slippage
Magic Number
Stop Loss
Take Profit (first position)
Average Take Profit
PipsStep for grid (in pips)
MaxTrades
Dynamic Lots
Per Dollars
Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots)
Max Lots
Booster
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