AMD Trend Risk Reward

AMD Trend Risk Reward is an indicator which belongs to the group of trend indicators. It provides the possibility to take the correct decisions about timely market entrances or exits. Trend horizontal can cause a lot of headaches to the traders and can be the reason of money loss. By automatic optimizing the settings of our AMD Trend Risk Reward indicator you can avoid most of them and save your money. How to choose the best chart? Press the button [O] on the chart. Indicator automatically optimizes time frame M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.


Features
  • Very simple
  • Never repaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Automatic Optimization
  • The current trend is not taken into account
  • The main trend in the form of a background (see button[?] on chart)
  • Automatic management of multiple indicators in terms of optimization and use of computer resources
  • Transferring files between your smartphone and indicator and vice versa. Stay updated with indicator - wherever you are
  • Additionally we have: filtering of trend based on the Overbalance, ATR, Detector Consolidation, Push Notifications (current information)


Button On Chart
  • Button [F]: filtering of trend based on the Overbalance
  • Button [C]: enable/disable the fixed scale mode
  • Button [D]: delete indicator
  • Button [1]: method of estimating trends
  • Button [R]: reset
  • Button [S]: size snake
  • Button [M]: money management
  • Button [O]: start optimization from M15 to D1
  • Button [?]: help


Input Parameters
  • ID: chart ID
  • Number of the analyzed bars [Nbars on chart]: e.g. 480 bars H1 = 20 days
  • AMD Trend Period: manual optimization (3,4,5,..28)
  • Detector Consolidation: minimum number of bars in consolidation
  • Show Take Profit: true/false
  • Automatic Optimization: true/false
  • Start Optimization: the local time of a computer, where the client terminal is running
  • Use ATR: true/false
  • Alert: sound alert on chart
  • Push Notifications: Send notification on a mobile phone
  • Push Notifications (current information): Send notification on a mobile phone. Indicator gives exact distance to the line reversal
  • AMD control.csv: Using the defined command types you can create commands in csv file.
  • Email: Send alert via e-mail
  • Profit 1 in pips: enter the value of profit in pips (see screenshot)
  • Profit 2 in pips: enter the value of profit in pips
  • Profit 3 in pips: enter the value of profit in pips
  • Profit 4 in pips: enter the value of profit in pips
  • Profit 5 in pips: enter the value of profit in pips
  • Size digits on chart: only red and green digits
  • Color Trend [background]: default yellow.
  • Sound file (Start Optimization) - Record your own sound effects for indicator
  • Sound file (End Optimization) - Record your own sound effects for indicator


Automatic Optimization
  • Start Automatic Optimization:
    • Automatic Optimization = true (first start)
    • Start Optimization = Time Local (sound "wait.wav")
    • Change Time Frame
    • Button [O] on chart
  • Automatic Optimization doesn't work in strategy tester.


Transferring files

Transferring files between your smartphone and indicator and vice versa. How does this work? Send a command from your smartphone and get screenshots of the chart. Required application that synchronizes and backs up files such as photos, documents, and e-mails between desktops, laptops, servers, and external drives. More details? Please write to me.

Enter the command:

  • 1 = WindowScreenShot and push if candle closed [one-off event]
  • 2 = WindowScreenShot and push if candle closed [continuous event]
  • 3 = WindowScreenShot and push if candle closed [one-off event]+big snake
  • 4 = WindowScreenShot and push if candle closed [continuous event]+big snake
  • 5 = WindowScreenShot and push [one-off event] return 0
  • 6 = TimeFrame M15(15) return 0
  • 7 = TimeFrame M30(30) return 0
  • 8 = TimeFrame H1(60) return 0
  • 9 = TimeFrame H4(240( return 0
  • 10 = TimeFrame D1(1440) return 0
  • 11 = Reset and small snake return 0
  • 0 = Disable
File will be created in the folder MQL4\Files.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Round Level MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
The fact that round number levels have a significant influence on the market cannot be denied and should not be overlooked. These psychological levels are used by both retail Forex traders and major banks that deal in Forex.  Very simple and effective indicator and most importantly free. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// The program does not work in the strategy tester.
FREE
Smart Grid Executor
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Smart Grid Executor is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 4 platform only. Smart Grid Executor will work on all account types and sizes on MetaTrader 4 brokers (outside of NFA regulations). Recommended leverage >= 1:500. Features Multicurrency EA Interval - H1 recommended Working with 4 and 5-digit brokers Working with Martingale Automatic multiplier Working with ECN Input Parameters Name - Smart Grid Executor v 4.00 Start - Short & Long, Only Long, Only Short. Time Frame [Recommended H1]-
V Max NX
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Hundreds of possible combinations and only two strategies. By using automated software like an EA, you can benefit from the following advantages: it can trade while you are sleeping, it is not susceptible to emotions and you can quickly run backtests. However, it is hard to ascertain whether an EA will help you to achieve consistent profits. Lots of EAs are profitable on a demo account, but for some unknown reason, when the trader tries to apply it on a live account with their own funds, suddenl
Currency Correlation Plus
Szymon Palczynski
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Currency Correlation Plus is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the signal and is more equipped than its cheaper brother. The indicator helps us understand and see a correlation. Second chart makes it easy to analyze and trade multiple currencies. On the chart, you can post multiple pairs. Type in the selected currency pair in the settings and add it to the chart. Inputs One indicator on chart=True / two or more=False Alert Signal buy and sell for first chart and second
AMD Exclusive
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
AMD Exclusive characterized by high efficiency and can constitute a complete system. Indicator based on Price Action, Statistics and Overbalance. We encourage you to study indicator on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement. Indicator automatically optimizes time frame M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1 (press the button [O] on the chart). Filter OVB (overbalance) has three modes: Manual [button F on chart]. Semi-automatic [button F on chart]. Automatic [butt
AMD Exclusive Two
Szymon Palczynski
4 (1)
Indicators
One of the biggest problems you will face as trader is finding the right system for myself. AMD Exclusive Two can constitute a complete system for you. Don’t follow the arrows, without thinking twice. Trading using a whole system.  What we have? Automatic optimization Overbalance (manual, semi-automatic and automatic) Main and additional signals Fibonacci Pivot Linear Regression Channel Mini Tester Early warning system (yellow cloud on the chart) 3D effect Button On Chart Button [Start] - Start
Smart Forex System
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
I am writing as is. Remember... "Another alarming fact can be a huge profit stated in the description of a trading robot. If the attached Strategy Tester reports show a sky-high balance, it most likely has to do with curve fitting. Often developers of such "money printing machines" do not even realize that their system is over-optimized and has too many external parameters. Let us support this assertion by another chart from the above-mentioned report   Optimization VS Reality: Evidence from ATC
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Spider Bot Pro
Szymon Palczynski
3.67 (3)
Experts
No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to he
Spider Bot Innovation 2
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Please Note:  The new version 3.10 default settings have been changed. If the default settings seem to bad for you this feel free to run a variation of your own settings. Remember to check the new EA for required margin and balance for your settings. Version 3.10 added the ability for greater profitability and slightly safer exits with 5 new parameters: - Multiplier - Next Multiplier - Take Profit (Chart) - Next Take Profit (Chart) - Repeated  The strategy is based on Bollinger Bands. It ass
Simply System Trend Line
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very simple and effective.  Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and RSI.  What is the trend line?  Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be
Mission Impossible
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Multi-currency expert. Mission Impossible is a fully automated trading system on all major currency pairs. Very focused on small gains with minimizing the risk of loss (see  Entering/ Ellipse/Ellipse Size).  Advantage thanks to technique.  Not for complete amateurs taking too much risk !!! Forex is a risky business on itself - remember. Systems - Partial closing. - Run. - Open bar/ Every Tick.  Recommended: - VPS or Remote Desktop (e.g Chrome  Remote Desktop) Input Parameters Start Deposit - 
Virtual Bot Pro
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Virtual Bot Pro will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot Pro will start opening real trades.  It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters TF - the choice of time frame Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both. Trend  Disabled  Enabled TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.   Spread - for 5 digit
Market Analyst
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
My new system... This is not a regular channel. Who is it for: - For people who want to understand the market. Tested and used in the real market (I use and not just encodes) Important !!! The system requires thinking. Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Is it possible? Trading has never been so easy. A combination of fibonacci and an intelligent channel plus levels of support and resistance. Setting out a channel is now very easy. Chan
Veil
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
Dualistic indicator with multi-functional panel. Using trading indicators is part of any technical trader’s strategy. Paired with the right tools, it could help you gain more insight into price trends. The Veil indicator combines price points of a financial instrument over a specified time frame and makes summary calculations. In a nutshell, it identifies market trends, showing current support and resistance levels, and also forecasting future levels. Is the system important?  "The AMOUNT of mo
MA Histogram Commercial
Szymon Palczynski
5 (2)
Indicators
Commercial version of open code . A forex trader can create a simple trading strategy to take advantage trading opportunities using MA Histogram or associated indicators. MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels. Improved version 1.30 XXX Added:  Take Profit  Stop Loss  Automatic optimization  Result  R/R  Consecutive losses
V Max
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
One of the most common Bollinger Band strategies is using them to gauge if a market is overbought or oversold.A lot of traders will use these bands and look for price to revert back the middle band or to the mean.When using a mean reversion strategy we are assuming that if price deviates or moves too far away from the mean it will eventually have to come back.This is often looked at as price moving back from an overbought or oversold market into more true value. Bollinger Bands react to price a
MA Histogram Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
MA Histogram Pro is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the second Take Profit (TP) and is more equipped ( has a positive optimization method) than its cheaper brother.  Simple and effective system with automatic optimization. See my forecasts . MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels. Equipment:  Take Profit 1    Take Profit 2   Stop Loss  Automatic optimization  Result  R/R  Consecutive losses
Envelopes System
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
The Simple Envelopes forex trading strategy combines the popular envelopes indicator and two others(ATR, Trend indicator) to look for trade entry  in the direction of the major trend. What are Moving Average Envelopes? A moving average envelope consists of a   moving average and two other lines . One line is above the moving average and the other line is below the moving average. Together, these two lines form an upper and lower envelope. Entry example:  Upper Envelope: 14-day SMA + (14-day SM
My Super Hero MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Professional strategy This EA clearly controls the market and and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered. Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have
Mega Indicator MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Black Horse MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a ran
My Super Hero MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
Dual Space Time
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Important !!! Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Multi-currency expert.          At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD               Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real  ) TF - H1  recommended Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only The most important thing is to get out of position                     "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";                      "  Applied systems:";            "- Positioning system";           "- Pa
Forex Grid EA
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
Permament Grid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Virtual Bot MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Katana FX Infinity MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Black Horse MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a rang
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