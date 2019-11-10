Simply System Trend Line

5

I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very simple and effective. 


Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and RSI. 


What is the trend line?

 Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be drawn between any two points, but it does not qualify as a trend line until tested. Hence the need for the third point, the test.

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trend_line_(technical_analysis)


Important!

We only use RSI and CCI for price close (see screenshot).

There is a problem on the mt4 platform. Lines are not stable. Therefore the expert calculates and saves the parameters. The position of the line is constantly monitored. 


To become a professional trader, you must get to know trend line. Once these are mastered, you can learn proven strategies and gain experience in implementing them.

Required capital

min $100 per lots 0.01

Input Parameters 

         
        • Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.      
        • Slippage - slippage. 
        • MagicNumber - trades ID.  
        • Slippage - slippage. 
        • Comment - comment for orders.
        • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
        • Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.  
        • Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.
        • Average + Take Profit  - average order price + Take Profit.   
        • Lots - initial lot.   
        • Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.  
          • PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
          • Max Trades - the maximum number of position.  



























    Reviews 1
    ARTHUR PAINE
    68
    ARTHUR PAINE 2023.10.29 20:11 
     

    Yes, very happy with this EA

    Filter:
