Simply System Trend Line

I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very simple and effective.







Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and RSI.







What is the trend line?



Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be drawn between any two points, but it does not qualify as a trend line until tested. Hence the need for the third point, the test.

Important!

We only use RSI and CCI for price close (see screenshot).

There is a problem on the mt4 platform. Lines are not stable. Therefore the expert calculates and saves the parameters. The position of the line is constantly monitored.



To become a professional trader, you must get to know trend line. Once these are mastered, you can learn proven strategies and gain experience in implementing them.

Required capital

min $100 per lots 0.01

Input Parameters



Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.





Slippage - slippage.







MagicNumber - trades ID.







Comment - comment for orders.









Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.

Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.







Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.









Average + Take Profit - average order price + Take Profit.









Lots - initial lot.







Stepper - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.









PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.







Max Trades - the maximum number of position.







































































































