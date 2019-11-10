Simply System Trend Line
- Experts
- Szymon Palczynski
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very
simple and effective.
Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and
RSI.
What is the trend line?
Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be drawn between any two points, but it does not qualify as a trend line until tested. Hence the need for the third point, the test.
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trend_line_(technical_analysis)
Important!
We only use RSI and CCI for price close (see screenshot).
There is a problem on the mt4 platform. Lines are not stable. Therefore the expert calculates and saves the parameters. The position of
the line is constantly monitored.
To become a professional trader, you must get to know trend line. Once these are mastered, you can learn proven strategies and gain experience in implementing them.
Required capital
min $100 per lots 0.01
Input Parameters
- Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.
- Slippage - slippage.
- MagicNumber - trades ID.
- Slippage - slippage.
- Comment - comment for orders.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
- Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.
- Min Take Profit - minimal
Take Profit.
- Average + Take Profit - average order price + Take Profit.
- Lots - initial lot.
- Stepper
- quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
- Max Trades - the maximum number of position.
Yes, very happy with this EA