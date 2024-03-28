Black Horse MT5

Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids.

Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a range of price). It’s a fundamentally new forex Expert Advisor for automated trading that uses an algorithm for determining zones of levels for pending orders, taking into account the determination of a trend.

Who this expert is not for: for dreamers (They think they're going to invest $100 and in a year they're going to have 1000000 USD)

who want to make money without risk.

for the greedy.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, Make yourself familiar and understand how the EA works, then only use it in a real account.

Whatever the case, do not get knocked down calculating you future profits and remember two rules that are still valid:

do not trust anyone,

and no past trading successes can guarantee future profits."

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying - MQL5 Articles





Three most important assumptions:

- entry into a position

- selection of position and volume

- exit of the position





Low Spread ECN account is also recommended.

Want to subscribe to a signal? Deposit Required - Equal to mine.

Start your adventure with the markets. I think this expert will be helpful in this.

How it's working?

The expert analyzes the price history (500 bars) and sets the buy and sell levels. The strategy works well in any market.

The first order is based on an entry strategy. The second entry is after the candle closes (judging the dynamics). Subsequent orders based on the mesh monitoring algorithm. The size of subsequent orders is matched to the market situation.

What we have?

Advanced positioning system with intelligent closing system.

Optimal system for selecting the volumes of positions.