My Super Hero MT5
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.
The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot!
What should be remembered? Some advice:
- Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.
- Play with the main trend.
- Calculate your entry risk.
- If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy.
If you do not have a proven expert, you can purchase my product.
Expert has a statistical approach to trading. Analyses stories and provides the most important information. It also determines the percentage of risk (historical analysis does not work in the strategy tester).
The system is based on the idea that you should finally get the correction or trend reversal. From this point of view, this should work according to the theory of probability.
For ACCOUNT TYPE: Hedging
Input Parameters:
input start_enum start=2;//Start input bool Statistic=true; input double percent_set=100;//Risk percentage(0=non stop) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame input string c_omment="My Super Hero";//Comment input int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input ushort SL=400;//Stop Loss input ushort max_tp=15;//Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) input double tp_chart=7;//Take Profit input ushort max_next_tp=28;//Start Max TP input ushort PipsStep=26;//PipsStep for grid input int MaxTrades=16;//MaxTrades input double Lots=0.01;//Lots input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double power=11.0;//Power input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf3=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame for ZigZag input int Inp_Depth =12; // Depth input int Inp_Deviation=5; // Deviation input int Inp_Backstep =3; // Back Step