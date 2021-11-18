My Super Hero MT5


This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis. 

The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot!

What should be remembered? Some advice:

  • Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom. 
  • Play with the main trend.
  • Calculate your entry risk.
  • If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy.

If you do not have a proven expert, you can purchase my product.

Expert has a statistical approach to trading. Analyses stories and provides the most important information. It also determines the percentage of risk (historical analysis does not work in the strategy tester).

The system is based on the idea that you should finally get the correction or trend reversal. From this point of view, this should work according to the theory of probability.

For ACCOUNT TYPE: Hedging

Input Parameters:

input start_enum      start=2;//Start 
input bool            Statistic=true;
input double          percent_set=100;//Risk percentage(0=non stop)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame 
input string          c_omment="My Super Hero";//Comment
input int             spread=5;//Max Spread
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input long            MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number
input ushort          period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off
input ushort          SL=400;//Stop Loss
input ushort          max_tp=15;//Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) 
input double          tp_chart=7;//Take Profit 
input ushort          max_next_tp=28;//Start Max TP
input ushort          PipsStep=26;//PipsStep for grid 
input int             MaxTrades=16;//MaxTrades
input double          Lots=0.01;//Lots
input double          MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          power=11.0;//Power
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES       tf3=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame for ZigZag
input int                   Inp_Depth    =12;  // Depth
input int                   Inp_Deviation=5;   // Deviation
input int                   Inp_Backstep =3;   // Back Step



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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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