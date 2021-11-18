My Super Hero MT5

This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.

The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot!





What should be remembered? Some advice:

Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.

Play with the main trend.

Calculate your entry risk.

If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy.

If you do not have a proven expert, you can purchase my product.

Expert has a statistical approach to trading. Analyses stories and provides the most important information. It also determines the percentage of risk (historical analysis does not work in the strategy tester).

The system is based on the idea that you should finally get the correction or trend reversal. From this point of view, this should work according to the theory of probability.