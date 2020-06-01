MA Histogram Pro is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the second Take Profit (TP) and is more equipped ( has a positive optimization method) than its cheaper brother.

Simple and effective system with automatic optimization. See my forecasts.



MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels.





Equipment:



Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2



Stop Loss

Automatic optimization

Result

R/R

Consecutive losses







