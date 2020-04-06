Virtual Bot Pro
- Experts
- Szymon Palczynski
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Virtual Bot Pro will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot Pro will start opening real trades. It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.
Input Parameters
- TF - the choice of time frame
- Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both.
- Trend
- Disabled
- Enabled
- TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.
- Spread - for 5 digits 2.5 not 25.
- Slippage - slippage.
- MagicNumber - trades ID.
- Comment - comment for orders.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in pips.
- Take Profit - Take Profit in pips.
- Min Take Profit - minimal Take Profit.
- Average + Take Profit - average order price + Take Profit.
- Take Profit (next positions) - Take Profit for next positions.
- TP+Swap - if swap < 0 Take Profit recalculated.
- Lots - initial lot.
- Lotmax - maximum volume.
- Multiplier - multiplier to increase/reduce your lot size (1.1,1.2,1.3,1.4...3.0)
- Stepper for real - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- Stepper for virtual - quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc.
- PipStep - the minimum distance between orders.
- Max Trades - the maximum number of position.
- Start opening real trades - after virtual trades.
- Start average orders price for real orders - transition to averaging real transactions (only).
- Jointly (virtual+real) on an example.
- If true, Start opening real trades = 4, Stepper=1, Multiplier=1.5 and Lot = 0.01:
- 1 virtual 0.01 Lot
- 2 virtual 0.02 Lot
- 3 virtual 0.03 Lot
- 4 virtual 0.05 Lot and real 0.05 Lot
- If false, Start opening real trades = 4, Stepper=1, Multiplier=1.5 and Lot = 0.01:
- 1 virtual 0.01 Lot
- 2 virtual 0.02 Lot
- 3 virtual 0.03 Lot
- 4 virtual 0.05 Lot and real 0.01 Lot
- Visual - true/false.