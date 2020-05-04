MA Histogram Commercial
- Indicators
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 3 July 2020
- Activations: 5
Commercial version of open code. A forex trader can create a simple trading strategy to take advantage trading opportunities using MA Histogram or associated indicators. MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels.
Improved version 1.30 XXX
Added:
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Automatic optimization
- Result
- R/R
- Consecutive losses
Muy buen indicador, lo mejor que he comprado, volvere a comprarle a este vendedor