Blue Forex EA
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 4 July 2021
- Activations: 5
If you are looking for a Utility can Auto Trading and send Signals to yours Telegram Chanel. DON'T MISS IT!
- Min deposit: 100$
- Parameters:
BLUE FOREX EA works on a linear regression channel. The utility trades from the channel borders, stop-loss and 2 take-profit levels with partial closing of orders are used for closing. The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. The channel values are recalculated only when a new bar is formed.
- Min deposit: 100$
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
- Parameters:
- TOKEN - Bot Token;
- ID - channel ID ;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss in points;
- TAKEPROFIT_1, TAKEPROFIT_2 - take profit in points ;
- TIME_START, TIME_END - trading start and end times;
- ADVERTISING_TEXT - advertising text