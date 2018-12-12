Salva System Free

Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits:

Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators.

Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values.

Checking for the price exceeding the range.

Exit by time, by extension of the range.

Salva EA works best on the following pairs with the default settings: EURCHF, EURCAD you can also use GBPUSD

Working timeframe: M5

Minimum starting deposit: $100-200

The Salva EA has already been configured to work, simply select a pair and the risk level.

The default settings are designed for brokers with the GMT+2 time zone (ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2). If your broker has a different time zone, make appropriate changes in the settings. This article describes how to do this - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/685288.

The EA works best on brokers with fast execution and low spread. VPS is recommended.





Advantages

Not martingale, not arbitrage.

Ready to go without any particular setup.

Always use a stop loss to secure your investments.

Easy to use (no complicated settings).

Minimum starting deposit: $100-200.

In this version, unlike the full version of Salva System EA - there is no parameter to adjust the opening of the lot, the adviser will trade the minimum lot. Also in this version are available, only 4 pairs.

Parameters