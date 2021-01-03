Trend is Friends
- Indicators
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 4.0
Trend is Friends is an line Indicator used as an assistant tool for your trading strategy.
The indicator analyzes the standard deviation of bar close for a given period and generates a buy or sell trend if the deviation increases.
It good to combo with Martingale EA to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.
You can use this Indicator with any EAs in my Products.
Thanks