Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe.

The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer.

The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire trading process and detailed statistics are displayed on the chart as lines and on the information panel.

Use the EA on highly liquid currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD



- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM





Features

Scalping (virtual stops from 1 point)

Position averaging (adaptive or fixed distance from the last opened position)

Martingale/antimartingale (increase/decrease in the lot)

Hedging (work with short and long positions simultaneously)

Calculate the stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in pips, in money, in percent of the balance

Simultaneously manage and close positions in different directions (both single orders and order baskets)

Manage positions opened manually or by another expert (distinguished by magic number)





Parameters

MaximumSpread - maximum allowed spread to start working, not used if -1.

- maximum allowed spread to start working, not used if -1. ATRPeriod - period for calculating the average daily volatility, in days.

- period for calculating the average daily volatility, in days. ATRDistance - the distance in % of the ATR value that the price should pass within a certain time interval.

- the distance in % of the ATR value that the price should pass within a certain time interval. UpdateDistance - time in seconds, after which the data for opening positions are refreshed.

- time in seconds, after which the data for opening positions are refreshed. LotsFor1000 - initial lot size per 1000 units of base currency.

- initial lot size per 1000 units of base currency. TradingMethod - trading method:

- trading method: Unidirectional - trading is performed in only one direction.

- trading is performed in only one direction.

Multidirectional - trading can be performed in two directions simultaneously.

- trading can be performed in two directions simultaneously. OrderOpenMode - calculation mode of the step for opening new orders:

- calculation mode of the step for opening new orders: Pips - in pips.

- in pips.

Money - in the deposit currency.

- in the deposit currency.

Percent - in balance %.

- in balance %.

ATR - percentage of the ATR value.

- percentage of the ATR value. OrderOpenStop - distance from the opening price of the last order.

- distance from the opening price of the last order. OrderOpenStep - distance from the current price to set the level for opening a new order.

- distance from the current price to set the level for opening a new order. OrderOpenRatio - position increment ratio, not used if -1.

- position increment ratio, not used if -1. MaximumOrders - the maximum number of orders opened at a time, not used if -1.

- the maximum number of orders opened at a time, not used if -1. LotCalcMethod - method for calculating the trading lot:

- method for calculating the trading lot: Unidirectional - separately for short and long positions.

- separately for short and long positions.

Multidirectional - all basket of oppositely directed orders is taken into account.

- all basket of oppositely directed orders is taken into account. LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for subsequent orders; if 1, does not change.

- lot multiplier for subsequent orders; if 1, does not change. PlusLot - lot added to subsequent orders, not changed if -1.

- lot added to subsequent orders, not changed if -1. MaximumLot - the maximum lot for opening positions.

- the maximum lot for opening positions. LevelsMethod - take profit/stop loss placement method:

- take profit/stop loss placement method: Unidirectional - separate, for the basket of unidirectional orders.

- separate, for the basket of unidirectional orders.

Multidirectional - common, for the basket of oppositely directed orders.

- common, for the basket of oppositely directed orders. LevelsMode - select take profit/stop loss method:

- select take profit/stop loss method: Pips - in pips.

- in pips.

Money - in the deposit currency.

- in the deposit currency.

Percent - in balance %.

- in balance %.

ATR - percentage of the ATR value.

- percentage of the ATR value. StopLoss - stop loss; not used if -1.

- stop loss; not used if -1. TakeProfit - take profit; not used if -1.

- take profit; not used if -1. TrailingMethod - trailing stop operation method:

- trailing stop operation method: Unidirectional - close the basket of unidirectional orders.

- close the basket of unidirectional orders.

Multidirectional - close the basket of oppositely directed orders.

- close the basket of oppositely directed orders. TrailingMode - select the trailing stop mode:

- select the trailing stop mode: Pips - in pips.

- in pips.

Money - in the deposit currency.

- in the deposit currency.

Percent - in balance %.

- in balance %.

ATR - percentage of the ATR value.

- percentage of the ATR value. TrailingStop - trailing stop distance.

- trailing stop distance. TrailingStep - trailing step.

- trailing step. MagicNumber - EA ID, if -1 the EA will work with all orders.

- EA ID, if -1 the EA will work with all orders. TradeComment - trade comment.



