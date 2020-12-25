Price Fluctuations EA
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Price Fluctuations EA is an advisor without indicator advisor to accelerate the deposit , it works on price fluctuations, and has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit.
OPTIONS:
- DISTANCE - distance that the price must travel in N seconds;
- TIMER_SEC - timer in seconds after which the distance will be updated;
- START_LOT - initial lot;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
- MAX_LOT - maximum lot;
- STEP_ORDERS - order grid step;
- STEP_MULTIPLIER - order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;
- MAX_STEP - maximum order grid step;
- OVERLAP_ORDERS - from which order to enable the order overlap function;
- OVERLAP_PIPS - minimum profit in pips for closing unprofitable orders;
- STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;
- BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used;
- TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used;
- MAGIC_NUMBER, ORDERS_COMMENT - magic order number and comment;
- START_TIME, END_TIME - time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then not used;
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