Traders Toolbox MT4

Traders Toolbox™ Premium is an All-in-One Tool (September 2024 50% Off Promo)

created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations. 

(designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo)

Features:

19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed.

Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels with comprehensive information and tool tips. (click panel border to fold out or away... settings saved per instrument automatically):

  • Signal Panel - displays signal analysis with biasing information and signal details.
  • News Panel - up and coming news evens with forecast effect on current instrument with count down to event. (Options for internal Mt5 Economic Calendar vs  Forex Factory Scraper - https://www.forexfactory.com must be added to allowed websites in Metatrader 5 for this feature)
  • EA Settings Panel - provides information on current EA Setting and Entry information based on stops and money settings.
  • Profit and Loss Panel - Provides the overall profit and loss performance of historical trades for 8 different time periods.
  • Toggle panel - One click toggle switches for on screen indicators and charting.
  • Manual Trade Action - One click manual trade action panel, where you can set your risk, and either open or close positions. Position stops and lot size are auto calculated based on your custom setting.
  • Tickets panel - Here the ticket information, settings for tickets on the instrument and profit or loss based on stops(through Traders Toolbox)are cycled through and display for 5 seconds per open ticket. 
  • Account Information - All relevant trading account information including brokerage, account number, account name, Instrument contract size, leverage etc...

Auto Charting - No need for all those manual charting tasks, its done automatically for you with single click toggles....

Advanced Money Management - Lot Sizes calculated automatically based on your risk strategy / settings. (Multiple positions will be opened if max lot per order is less than your required lots as per your money management requirements with the same stops per order.)

Advanced Stop Loss / Take Profit Management - Individual Stop and Take profit strategies defined in settings determine entry stops with auto modification of stops when in Stop management mode.

Auto Trading - All of the above is used when in auto trade mode to determine entry and if configured exits points. Neutral Values of signals have three modes: close (closes position), hold (no further action) and Last Signal retain (influences overall position based on last non neutral)

Profit & loss Statistics - On screen analysis of past profit / loss performance over  8  time periods with 4 filtering options (click panel header to switch):

  • EA profit or loss for Current Instrument
  • EA profit or loss for All Instruments
  • All profit or loss for Current Instrument
  • All profit or loss all Instrument

3 Distinct Modes of Operation - Auto Trade mode, Moving Stops Management Mode and Indicator mode for manual trade action. (3 clickable buttons above Signal panel indicate mode and allow for easy switching.)

Comprehensive configurable Alerts - Push Alerts, popup alerts, and mail alerts can be customized based on which alerts you want. Last onscreen trade actions are displayed at bottom of the charts.

All in all Traders Toolbox is a must have tool for both the professional and the retail trader, it takes care of the complex tasks and leaves you free to seek the right opportunities.

(Please leave us reviews and share our our product information..)

.set files will be posted here:

Traders Toolbox Hub !!!!See our new online store for trial and alternate purchasing options: https://store.traderstoolbox.uk/ !!!

Recommended Broker: XM.COM for EA

Download All Versions Here: Premium and Free

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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
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Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
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