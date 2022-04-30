Risk Control Utility MT4

Risk Control Utility MT4 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels.

  • Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies
  • Displays volume, potential loss and profit before placing an order
  • Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
  • Transferring deals to breakeven
  • Trailing stop tracking.


OPTIONS:

  • RISK_PER_TRADE - risk per trade, if = 0, then it is not used;
  • CALC_MODE - the mode of calculating the risk per trade, percentage of the balance or a fixed amount;
  • INITIAL_LOT - trade lot if RISK_PER_TRADE = 0 ;
  • INITIAL_STOPLOSS, INITIAL_TAKEPROFIT - initial stop loss and take profit;
  • LIFE_TIME_MINUTES - life time of pending orders;
  • BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - parameters of transferring a trade to breakeven, if = 0, then it is not used;
  • TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - parameters of trailing stop support, if = 0, then it is not used ;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER, ORDERS_COMMENT - magic number and comment;


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4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
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Gold Miner MT4
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Experts
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StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4
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Utilities
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StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
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Utilities
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Gold Miner MT5
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Experts
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5 (1)
Indicators
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4.2 (5)
Experts
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Night Vision Scalper EA
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Experts
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Walking Steps EA
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Experts
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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2 (1)
Experts
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5 (1)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Forex Daily Scalping EA
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Experts
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Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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Breakeven Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
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Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
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Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Red Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (2)
Experts
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Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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