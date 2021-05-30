Calmed
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.4
- Updated: 25 February 2024
- Activations: 10
EA Calmed Gold
We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.
Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose.
EA Calmed Gold is equipped with 3 main Strategies;
- Strategy Allay: Based on Exponential Moving Average and Williams' Percent Range [EA Calmed - Allay]
- Strategy Hush: Based on Williams' Percent Range and Average True Range [EA Calmed - Hush]
- Strategy Lull: Based on Exponential Moving Average [EA Calmed - Lull]
Additionally, EA Calmed has these features;
- Filter Trade by News
- Close by News
- Filter Trade by Session
- Close by Session End
- Account Protections
Basically, there is options to:
Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.
Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional)
EA Calmed also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.
Please join the Xtraders Expert Advisor discussion group here.
Thanks for your interest.
Bought EA Calmed after testing for several weeks, starting didn't go so well as there are parameters to set. Along the way, managed to fine tuned and now having daily profits. Can set to trade only in the day, so never need to worry about news coming from Europe / US market. Only 1-3 trades per day and all ends with profit and trading closes at 2pm Asia time. Very Good, 2 Thumbs UP.
Used the Calmed EA from 13th August 2021 till now 15th September 2021, everyday profit. The EA can open buy at "resistance" and sell at "support" but when Calmed can open, Calmed will close it. Need to have confidence. Most positions closed same day. Very good EA, now I am starting to run it on GBPUSD, backtested with good results too.