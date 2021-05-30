EA Calmed Gold



We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.

Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose.







EA Calmed Gold is equipped with 3 main Strategies;

Additionally, EA Calmed has these features;

Filter Trade by News



Close by News



Filter Trade by Session



Close by Session End



Account Protections





Basically, there is options to:



Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.



Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional)



EA Calmed also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.







Please join the Xtraders Expert Advisor discussion group here.

Thanks for your interest.



