Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms

4.85

This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies.

A Gift included in this expert  : Range Breakout strategy that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points.

We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the profit target is met.Backtest:  default setting with Symbol: US30, Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread: 100. Contact me via PM if you have issue backtesting it.

Setfile for HFT challenges (50K) (US30)  : Download ( Ask for any account size).

Setfile for funded and real accounts (50K) (US30) : Download

Ask for the manual and Setfiles after your purchase .

If you encounter any difficulties setting up our EA in your accounts, I can remotely configure it for you using the AnyDesk app.

The proprietary trading firms mentioned below allow high-frequency trading during the initial and secondary phases of the evaluation. However, it is restricted in the funded account. That's why we've incorporated our top strategy, "Range Breakout," to ensure profitability and receive monthly payouts (ask me for discount codes ):

Tested to pass:

Delta Funding Fx (first stage/phase)
8figuretrader (Also accept USA traders, please check with them before purchase)
Algo Forex Funds
Prop Firm Capital (1 Step, not Lightning, not 2 Step)

Tested to pass and no longer supported, these prop firm now longer use MT4 server as of 11/Aug/2024:
Infinity Forex Funds (HFT Limited /Algo/HFT)
Nova Funding 
Sure Leverage 
Lion Heart 
Next Step Funding (HFT Limited Edition)
Quantec Trading Capital (One/Two Step Challenge)
Social Trading Club (1 Step/HFT)
Only Funds 
M Solutions
Fast Forex Funding
Waka Funding
MDPProp Firm Capital (1-Step)

Note: 8Cap driven prop firms may stop offering HFT challenges any time from now, check with the prop firm before the purchase of this EA.

Not recommended/not supported:

Other Prop firms, other brokers, and all funded prop firms:

Points to note:

  • Use of VPS is necessary with latency less then 30ms. The lower the latency, you will be able to meet your profit target sooner.
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute or 5 Minute.
  • Symbol: US30 (DJ30, SP500), GER40  or other indices which your prop firm offers. US30 setfiles is provided upon purchase activation of the EA.
  • This is NOT a martingale EA, NOT a grid EA. It opens one trade at 1 time only, it close a trade before opening another one.  Every trade has a stop loss settings.
  • HFT Prop Firm EA is intended to use to pass HFT prop firm evaluations and challenges, it is NOT tested to work with  other type of challenges, funded prop firm account nor live/real broker accounts
  • The Range Breakout strategy, on the other hand, has been tested successfully for demo and real accounts after obtaining funding from any proprietary firm or any broker account.

Disclaimer: If you are unfamiliar with what prop firms are, how they operate, or what HFT challenges entail, please refrain from purchasing this EA. This product is strictly for those intending to use it for passing HFT prop firm challenges.




Reviews 29
bharatw
282
bharatw 2024.11.03 08:21 
 

I am very pleased with the service Abdeljalil provides. He is very professional and helpful. I wasn't sure about the experience, so I started with a small account. Will soon be enabling his EA on a live account. Once I receive the payout, I will surely move ahead with a larger account as I trust his abilities.

CarlosSantosCustom
61
CarlosSantosCustom 2024.09.10 21:47 
 

Le développeur est très à l'écoute des clients, il n'hésite pas à passer du temps avec eux jusqu'à ce que le produit soit fonctionnel. J'avais un problème qu'il a su voir et régler via AnyDesk, je le remercie beaucoup pour ça. Je ferai un edit de ce message quand j'aurais un détail des performances sur plusieurs mois.

AlexandruHoarca
24
AlexandruHoarca 2024.08.17 13:11 
 

This guy it's a god, he helps you for every problem. The EA it's perfect.

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Lee Samson
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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4.75 (4)
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BridgeX Mirror instantly streams your MT5 trades directly to TradingView . Get live pop-up alerts for opens, closes, and pending orders. Includes a premium analytics dashboard with Win Rate, Profit Factor, and PnL tracking. You execute trades on MetaTrader 5 manually or by EAs, but you analyze charts on TradingView. Constantly switching screens to see if your MT5 EA or manual trades have opened is inefficient and slows down your workflow. Download the extension from chrome web stor 3 Days - Fre
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bharatw
282
bharatw 2024.11.03 08:21 
 

I am very pleased with the service Abdeljalil provides. He is very professional and helpful. I wasn't sure about the experience, so I started with a small account. Will soon be enabling his EA on a live account. Once I receive the payout, I will surely move ahead with a larger account as I trust his abilities.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.11.04 11:41
I'm thrilled to hear that you successfully passed the challenge with our bot! The next step will be activating the second strategy for your funded account.
CarlosSantosCustom
61
CarlosSantosCustom 2024.09.10 21:47 
 

Le développeur est très à l'écoute des clients, il n'hésite pas à passer du temps avec eux jusqu'à ce que le produit soit fonctionnel. J'avais un problème qu'il a su voir et régler via AnyDesk, je le remercie beaucoup pour ça. Je ferai un edit de ce message quand j'aurais un détail des performances sur plusieurs mois.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.09.11 00:35
Merci infiniment pour ta confiance en notre service. Nous n'oublions jamais : le client passe avant tout...
AlexandruHoarca
24
AlexandruHoarca 2024.08.17 13:11 
 

This guy it's a god, he helps you for every problem. The EA it's perfect.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.08.29 19:46
Thank you!
Abayomi11
217
Abayomi11 2024.05.23 18:44 
 

Abdeljalil has got a great product and service worth giving a trial .He is indeed very committed towards customers satisfaction, he is a helpful and caring seller on MQL5. He helped me pass a $25k challenge in one day and I recommend his EAs and services.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.05.24 16:06
Thank you for the positive review! I'm thrilled to hear that my product and service met your expectations and helped you succeed. Your satisfaction is my priority, for further help reach me out as usual... Your recommendation means a lot!
Chibuike Oluoma
74
Chibuike Oluoma 2024.05.07 18:48 
 

Abdeljalil is one of the most friendly, helpful and caring seller on MQL5. He helped me pass a $100k challenge in one day and it was a new prop firm and broker he had never worked with before. I recommend his EAs and services.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.05.20 20:07
Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm thrilled to hear that my assistance helped you pass the $100k challenge so quickly, especially with a new prop firm and broker. Your success is my priority, and I'm glad my EAs and services met your expectations. Your recommendation means a lot to me!
MALDONADOLAINEZ
29
MALDONADOLAINEZ 2024.04.03 15:41 
 

Es un muy exclente el servicio y la atencion, ademas el producto es muy eficiente, gracias a Dios y a este producto tengo fondeada mi cuenta de 27k Muchas gracias

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.04.05 01:32
Thank you very much for your honest review, enjoy you funded account and profits using our range breakout strategy for free.
Yassire be
24
Yassire be 2024.03.26 18:32 
 

♥️♥️♥️ برنامج خطير جدا لتفغيل الحسابات باستراتيجية اولها تفعيل وتانية للمدى الطويل رائع وكدلك لا ننسى استجابة السريعه والرائعة من البائع لجميع اسألتي وانصح الجميع بشراء هدا البرنامج

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.04.05 01:34
بارك الله فيك اخي ياسر, وتهانينا على اجتياز عدة اختبارات بسهولة واتمنى ان تحقق ارباح كذالك في حساباتك الممولة.
Luciano Miranda Portela
402
Luciano Miranda Portela 2024.03.25 23:45 
 

Ainda não foi possível por o EA para aprovar uma conta HFT ou sem HFT, porém o suporte é o melhor que já tive. Espero em breve realizar aprovação de uma conta financiada.

Mr Victor Idamuze Oyinbo
209
Mr Victor Idamuze Oyinbo 2024.03.12 23:26 
 

One of the best product in the market at the moment. Passed my HFT funded challenge in minutes. Developer is responsive to questions and is always available to help!

Manorygaard
38
Manorygaard 2024.03.08 23:52 
 

Thank you very much! The developer provides a high quality service and is always available to help. The strategies are working well. As for HFT, we are waiting for Upgrade to carry out more tests. I highly recommend

S Ali
82
S Ali 2024.02.29 16:19 
 

Super Helpful, Great communication, Passed my Challenge in 1hour. 5 star all day.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.29 22:31
Thank you! if you need any assistance just reach me out, Happy Trading.
ubnpforex
24
ubnpforex 2024.02.12 17:27 
 

Great gentlemen and awesome service. I would love to work with him again and recommend to others.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.13 21:30
Thank you! Best luck with your 200K funded account, also if you ever need assistance again or have any questions, feel free to reach out. We're here to help!
Jrod33
20
Jrod33 2024.02.08 16:15 
 

Abdeljalil was more than helpful. This is great code, works as advertised and it's not useless after you pass. 100k FFF passed ✔️

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.09 13:28
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your positive experience, if you need assistance to activate Range breakout strategy in your funded account don't hesitate to reach me out.
Bati AL
28
Bati AL 2024.02.03 21:25 
 

رائع رائع رائع جدا شي مذهل اجتياز حسابين في وقت وجيز شكرا لك ولحسن التعامل

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.07 15:53
استمتع بحساباتك الممولة الان, بعد تفعيل استراتيجية البريكاوت سوف يكون الامر في غاية السهولة مع متمنياتي لك لتحقيق المزيد من الارباح
idrkamal
23
idrkamal 2024.02.02 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.03 01:33
You are welcome bro! Next step, i will help you to activate the Range breakout strategy in your funded account. Happy Trading!
Adonis Monday Nwammah
255
Adonis Monday Nwammah 2024.01.31 16:23 
 

This is so awesome, particularly the practical personal support from @Abdeljalil. Thank you so much.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.02.02 00:40
Thank you for your positive Feedback! You are most welcome, if you need any help just reach me out as usual.
Casino1130
29
Casino1130 2024.01.26 09:33 
 

It Works :) Funded in 50min ...awesome :)

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.01.26 18:33
Enjoy your funded account🤩
MFA888
29
MFA888 2024.01.26 01:25 
 

Very professional service! Passed my challenge in a very short time. I would 100% recommend this service.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.01.26 18:35
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your positive experience, We're thrilled to hear that you found our service professional and that we were able to help you overcome your challenge quickly. If you ever need assistance again or have any questions, feel free to reach out. We're here to help!
Davidkh7777
19
Davidkh7777 2024.01.25 00:39 
 

I had a fantastic experience with customer support – not only are they friendly, but their responsiveness is truly impressive. They assisted me seamlessly with both the challenge and funded accounts. Great service!

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.01.26 18:18
Thank you for your positive feedback, Happy trading in the new funded account, if you need any help just reach me out...
Flaviu Marcus
85
Flaviu Marcus 2024.01.24 13:53 
 

Very good customer support and the Range Breakout EA is amazing! It works best on trending days ! I am now in the funded stage on a live account because of the seller!

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2024.01.24 16:25
Thank you Marcus! I'm glad I could assist you in passing your IFF and FTMO challenges...Feel free to reach out if you have any further questions or need assistance.
12
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