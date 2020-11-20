Walking Steps EA
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Walking Steps EA is a scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in a volatile market. It is suitable for working with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, and there are also breakeven and trailing stop functions. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage. Advisor does not use martingale or grid. The EA does not depend on the timeframe for which it is set; only price and time are used in the calculations.
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
Recommendations
- Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account;
- The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.
- Minimum deposit - $ 100 per 0.01 lots;
The advisor provides protection:
- The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value.
- If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading.
- The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified.
- The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values.
Parameters:
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
- COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
- TIMER_SECONDS - the number of seconds to measure the speed of price movement;
- PRICE_DISTANCE - extreme price increase in pips for N seconds to enter the market
- MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot per symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the commission size manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
- CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
- TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips;
- USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
- BREAKEVEN_START - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
- USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start to work only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
- TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
- RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
- FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
- LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
- MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;
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