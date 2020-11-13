The King EA

4.2

If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT!


The King EA combine 2 Strategy, which strategy in all top Grid EA Include in The King EA.

With only 1 EA, you can change setting to use many Strategy you want to get good result.

SETTING #30 for EURUSD H4, GBPUSD/ GBPJPY M30/H1, Gold M1/M15


- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM

- It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.


Strategy 1:

A professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit.


Strategy 2:

The utility for Semi-Automatic trading, order management, can also be used to restore losing positions on the account. Has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. It can work with manual orders, orders opened from the panel or orders opened by another EA. It has a minimum of parameters, is easy to configure, and works with any number of orders. For testing, use the visual mode in the strategy tester.


OPTIONS:


MODE                     : BUY= 0, SELL = 1, BOTH = 2
STRATEGY                 : RSI = 1, PIPS = 2, STUFF = 3, MANUAL = 4
REVERSE                  : REVERSE BUY/SELL
NEW_CYCLE                : Open new cycle
USE_HEDGING              : HEDGING ON/OFF

//---
VOLUME                   : initial lot;
FROM_BALANCE             : Balance for initial lot
RISK_PER_TRADE           : % Risk for 1 trade
LOT_MULTIPLIER           : lot multiplier in the order grid;
MAX_LOT                  : maximum lot;

//---
STEP_ORDERS              : order grid step;
STEP_MULTIPLIER          : order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;
MAX_STEP                 : maximum order grid step;
MAX_ORDERS               : maximum order

//---
OVERLAP_ORDERS           : from which order to enable the order overlap function;
OVERLAP_PIPS             : minimum profit in pips for closing unprofitable orders;

//---
STOPLOSS/TAKEPROFIT      : stop loss/take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;

//---
BREAKEVEN_STOP/STEP      : level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used;

//---
TRAILING_STOP/STEP       : trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used;

//---
MAGIC_NUMBER             : magic order number
ORDERS_COMMENT           : "The King EA";

//---
START_TIME / END_TIME    : time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then not used;
CLOSE_ALL_ON_FRIDAY      : "00:00";

//---
STR1="STRATEGY RSI
RSI_PERIOD               : period for calculating the relative strength index;
UP_LEVEL                 : upper bound;
DN_LEVEL                 : lower bound;
RSI_TIMEFRAME            : timeframe for calculation;

- When you set RSI 70-30: over 70 sell - bellow 30 buy. And EA can switch change to over 70 buy - bellow 30 sell and vice versa when you use REVERSE BUY/SELL.

STR2="STRATEGY PIPS
DISTANCE                 : distance that the price must travel in N seconds;
TIMER_SEC               : timer in seconds after which the distance will be updated;

- EA turn on the timer, if in 15 seconds the ena has not passed 15 points, then all over again is a new starting point. If the price has passed 10 points in 15 seconds, then EA open a deal in the direction of the price movement. This is an impulse, a sharp jump in price.

STR3="STRATEGY STUFF
FASTER_PERIOD            : Faster Period Moving Average:
SLOWER_PERIOD           : Slower Period Moving Average;

- Buy when the Faster Period Moving Average crosses the Slower Period Moving Average from below. 

- Sell when the Faster Period Moving Average crosses the Slower Period Moving Average from above.

//---
EQUITY_TAKEPROFIT        : the function of closing all orders upon reaching the specified profit on the account. If = -1, then not used;
EQUITY_STOPLOSS          : the function of closing all orders upon reaching the specified loss on the account. If = -1, then not used;
RE_START                 : restart the EA after closing orders;


Note: You shoud demo and Cent account First. When you know how EA work and finding the DD you can accept then you will Live Account.

Reviews 15
Andrew
2890
Andrew 2026.01.14 15:44 
 

We just purchased this EA a week ago and are running it on `5 pairs default settings. It will probably surprise you in that it takes small scalps over short periods of time without losing much on a single trade. It doesn't average down and doesn't use martingale. So far, we have had 150 trades with no significant losing trades. I am pleasantly surprised so far. The developer is also responsive to questions. I also have Forex Miner and it is truly great EA. This is a talented developer.

predictcrude
367
predictcrude 2021.06.19 09:19 
 

Best expert if handled properly ..The coder is a genius as i read above need a proper manual to understand how the input works in live mkt conditions.. Great work team ...

j73wa
44
j73wa 2021.03.20 00:41 
 

This EA is worth 5 stars but I am giving it 4 because it lacks a comprehensive manual. I made back my money in 3 days. I am using the RSI strategy which works very well. I have figured out that it places counter-trend trades when the RSI meets the criteria set in the input settings. The two other strategies, I cannot figure out as there is no documentation. I really wish someone would take the time to write a manual for this EA.

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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Fan Yang
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Breakout and Rebound EA
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Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (2)
Experts
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Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA is an Expert Advisor based looking for possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or as the main tool for your trading strategy. The indicator uses the timeframe it is launched at. At a new bar, the Expert Advisor calculates how many candlesticks have exceeded the previous High, and how many candlesticks have been registered below the previous Low. Then it calculates the ratio between them. If there have been more higher candlesticks, the indicator draws a bu
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Martin Koprla
326
Martin Koprla 2026.08.05 07:49 
 

Solid logic and clean implementation. Thanks for the work.

Andrew
2890
Andrew 2026.01.14 15:44 
 

We just purchased this EA a week ago and are running it on `5 pairs default settings. It will probably surprise you in that it takes small scalps over short periods of time without losing much on a single trade. It doesn't average down and doesn't use martingale. So far, we have had 150 trades with no significant losing trades. I am pleasantly surprised so far. The developer is also responsive to questions. I also have Forex Miner and it is truly great EA. This is a talented developer.

Sairoong Kidtook
650
Sairoong Kidtook 2021.10.03 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.11.17 01:46
Pls set the stoploss for any trading
[Deleted] 2021.10.03 07:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

predictcrude
367
predictcrude 2021.06.19 09:19 
 

Best expert if handled properly ..The coder is a genius as i read above need a proper manual to understand how the input works in live mkt conditions.. Great work team ...

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.10.03 09:16
Pls share yours setting for everyone
j73wa
44
j73wa 2021.03.20 00:41 
 

This EA is worth 5 stars but I am giving it 4 because it lacks a comprehensive manual. I made back my money in 3 days. I am using the RSI strategy which works very well. I have figured out that it places counter-trend trades when the RSI meets the criteria set in the input settings. The two other strategies, I cannot figure out as there is no documentation. I really wish someone would take the time to write a manual for this EA.

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.09.23 02:25
Pls read Strategy 2 & 3 at overviews
herbieliang
44
herbieliang 2021.02.15 10:59 
 

How can I set a fixation lots, now the lots is automatic calculate with balance, I want the new positions always open at the lots which I set.

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.10.03 10:10
LOT_MULTIPLIER = 1.0
It will fixed Lot, not increase lot
Alik
513
Alik 2020.12.26 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jdelgrande
203
jdelgrande 2020.12.08 13:32 
 

Hi Pail I bouht the ea and put in the chart and nothings happens. Anything to do??

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.02.15 12:39
Try GBPJPY M5 with defaul (change TP to 50), my clients using and working normal
Itnas
334
Itnas 2020.12.04 03:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cezar Lazar
496
Cezar Lazar 2020.11.22 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2021.02.15 12:39
Try GBPJPY M5 with defaul (change TP to 50), my clients using and working normal
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.11.16 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2020.11.16 20:56
Try in Cent account. Have good trading!
Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2020.11.16 12:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2020.11.16 12:32
If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT!
agnani123
492
agnani123 2020.11.15 16:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2020.11.16 00:16
Have a good trading.
I hope every members can earn money, when them can earn money, im will happy....
BBQGOIN
246
BBQGOIN 2020.11.14 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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