Sniper Extended EA uses short-term trading - night scalping, not using martingale. Indicators used: ATR, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, DeMarker, RVI. Each indicator can be used optionally on/off.

The strategy of the adviser is based on an assessment of the strength of the trend and the finding of correction / reversal points; it compares the absolute values of the rise and fall of the market over a certain time period. Filters are used for news, delay, spread expansion, increased volatility, slippage and day of the week. The strategy uses short-term trading - night scalping, not using martingale

Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO. All orders are accompanied by virtual stop-loss and take-profit in pips. The graph displays various information and indicators indicators. The recommended minimum deposit is $ 200 for 0.01 lot. A trading lot is calculated using the formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT. Take Profit set 50-100 pips with a spread of 20 pips. The timeframe is set in the parameters of the adviser, the default settings are optimized for EURUSD M30

If STOPLOSS_IN_PIPS = TRUE, then STOPLOSS is set in pips, otherwise in% of balance. STOP_TRADING = TRUE, the EA stops trading when a loss is received and sends a notification to MetaQuotes ID and E-Mail. If, at the time of the loss, orders are opened in the opposite direction, the adviser will switch to the closing mode for all orders at the breakeven level.

Take profit is initially set from the opening price of the first order. If N is the number of open orders specified in the START_ZEROLEVEL parameter, take profit will be set from the breakeven level. If the number of orders has reached the specified value in START_BREAKEVEN - then the adviser will close all orders in breakeven

If the day of the week is set as FALSE, and there are open positions in the market, the adviser will go into the mode of closing orders on a breakeven basis, a new cycle of orders will not be opened



The time of the expert is set by your broker's server time in the "Market Watch". - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM



Main settings:

START_HOUR , START_MINUTE - hour and minute to start trading;

, - hour and minute to start trading; STOP_HOUR , STOP_MINUTE - hour and minutes for the end of trading;

, - hour and minutes for the end of trading; NEWS_FILTER - enable news filter;

- enable news filter; NEWS_IMPOTANCE - the importance of news;

- the importance of news; STOP_BEFORE_NEWS , START_AFTER_NEWS - stop, before and after the news. set in minutes;

, - stop, before and after the news. set in minutes; MAX_ORDERS - the maximum number of orders in one direction;

- the maximum number of orders in one direction; IGNORE_SIGNAL - if = TRUE, and there are already open positions, the signal to open the opposite order will be ignored until the number of orders becomes 0 or MAX_ORDERS;

- if = TRUE, and there are already open positions, the signal to open the opposite order will be ignored until the number of orders becomes 0 or MAX_ORDERS; MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage;

- maximum slippage; MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;

- maximum spread; USE_BALANCE_PCT -% of funds from the balance used by the advisor for work, is set for each character separately;

-% of funds from the balance used by the advisor for work, is set for each character separately; FIX_START_LOT - fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance (FROM_BALANCE);

- fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance (FROM_BALANCE); FROM_BALANCE - N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot (FIX_START_LOT);

- N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot (FIX_START_LOT); STOPLOSS_IN_PIPS - if TRUE, then STOPLOSS is set in pips, otherwise in% of balance;

- if TRUE, then STOPLOSS is set in pips, otherwise in% of balance; STOPLOSS - stop loss

- stop loss STOP_TRADING - stop trading when a loss is received

- stop trading when a loss is received TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips

- take profit in pips START_ZEROLEVEL - if N is the number of orders, take profit will be set from the breakeven level

- if N is the number of orders, take profit will be set from the breakeven level START_BREAKEVEN - close all orders in breakeven if the number of orders has reached the specified value

- close all orders in breakeven if the number of orders has reached the specified value TIMEFRAME_BAR - timeframe for defining a new bar

- timeframe for defining a new bar MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number

- magic number SHOW_INFORMATION - display information on the chart



