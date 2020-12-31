Breakeven Utility MT4 automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven when passing a given distance . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders. Utility works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously.







WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO:

Install virtulnoe levels bezubytka from 1 pip I nstall real levels of breakeven W ork with each order separately ( breakeven levels are placed on each order separately ) W ork with a basket of unidirectional orders ( breakeven levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately) W ork with a basket of multidirectional orders ( break-even levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together )

For testing and work, you can use the buttons on the chart. OPTIONS: BREAKEVEN_STOP - the number of pips to move the order to breakeven ;

- the number of ; BREAKEVEN_STEP - the number of pips in profit when the order is closed ;

- ; BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;

- a basket of orders or each order separately; MULTIDIRECTIONAL - bi-directional or unidirectional orders;

- bi-directional or unidirectional orders; VIRTUAL - real or virtual stop loss and take profit;

- real or virtual stop loss and take profit; MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;

- magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders; ORDERS_COMMENT - commentary on deals;



