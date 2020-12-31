Breakeven Utility MT4
- Utilities
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- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
Breakeven Utility MT4 automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven when passing a given distance . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders. Utility works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously.
WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO:
- Install virtulnoe levels bezubytka from 1 pip
- Install real levels of breakeven
- Work with each order separately ( breakeven levels are placed on each order separately )
- Work with a basket of unidirectional orders ( breakeven levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL separately)
- Work with a basket of multidirectional orders ( break-even levels are set common for all orders, BUY and SELL together )
For testing and work, you can use the buttons on the chart.
OPTIONS:
- BREAKEVEN_STOP - the number of pips to move the order to breakeven ;
- BREAKEVEN_STEP - the number of pips in profit when the order is closed ;
- BASKET - a basket of orders or each order separately;
- MULTIDIRECTIONAL - bi-directional or unidirectional orders;
- VIRTUAL - real or virtual stop loss and take profit;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of orders, if = -1, then it works with all orders;
- ORDERS_COMMENT - commentary on deals;