Adaptive Trading EA is an multicurrency Expert Advisor uses based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency.





Setup

The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF). The magic number is not changed. MultiCurrency – allow multicurrency trading. If enabled, the EA works on all symbols it is launched on. When a specified profit or drawdown is reached, all orders with the same magic number are closed and the trading is started anew.





Advantages

The EA has been designed for the current market conditions;

It does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument;

The product works both with small and large deposits;

Not affected by gaps, slippage or spread widening;

It can be used in conjunction with other EAs or manual trade.

Important! Enable the visual mode to test the EA in the strategy tester. Keep in mind that this is only a program and not a Grail. Where and how to use it, on which markets and in what situations, is for the trader to decide, relying on his\her experience and knowledge. Make sure you test the program in the strategy tester in visual mode and understand all the settings before you make the purchase.





Parameters

MultiCurrency – allow multicurrency trading;

– allow multicurrency trading; LotPercent – automated trading lot calculation depending on the balance. If 0, disabled;

– automated trading lot calculation depending on the balance. If 0, disabled; Lot – initial trading lot if AutoLot=0;

– initial trading lot if AutoLot=0; AddLot – lot increase element for the next position. Next lot = current lot+AddLot;

– lot increase element for the next position. Next lot = current lot+AddLot; Magic – magic number. If 0, it works with all orders;

– magic number. If 0, it works with all orders; Com – comment to orders;

– comment to orders; SendOrderStep – distance from the last opened position to allow placement of a pending order;

– distance from the last opened position to allow placement of a pending order; SendOrderPrice – pending order placement step, distance from the current price;

– pending order placement step, distance from the current price; TrailStopOrder – distance that the price should cover in order to enable pending order trailing;

– distance that the price should cover in order to enable pending order trailing; TrailStepOrder – distance to trail a pending order following the price;

– distance to trail a pending order following the price; CloseMethod – deal close method, by funds or in %;

– deal close method, by funds or in %; MoneyWin – profit in the deposit currency, at which all deals are closed;

– profit in the deposit currency, at which all deals are closed; PercentWin – profit in balance %, at which all deals are closed;

– profit in balance %, at which all deals are closed; StopLoss – allow using stop loss;

– allow using stop loss; MoneyLoss – loss in the deposit currency, at which all deals are closed;

– loss in the deposit currency, at which all deals are closed; PercentLoss – loss in balance %, at which all deals are closed;

– loss in balance %, at which all deals are closed; DrawInfo – display account data on a chart.

– display account data on a chart. MultiCurrencyLot

false - lot calculation for opening new orders happens withing the trading instrument.

- lot calculation for opening new orders happens withing the trading instrument.

true - lot calculation depends on the existing open positions on other symbols.



