Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100, even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used. I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 stop loss and the high-risk mode are $300. If you have other ideas, you can adjust it yourself. I have prepared several parameter setting files for you in the comment area. For more currency pairs and gameplay, please understand the following parameter list and develop it yourself. This is a versatile EA. The default parameters apply to the EURGBP M1.

Please use 99.9% of TICK data for backtesting.

SELL=true ————————————————————————————————Is it allowed to go short?

BUY=true—————————————————————————————————Is it allowed to go long?

MagicStart = 5196 ————————————————————————————The magic number is used to identify the EA order. Please leave a space for two numbers, such as the default 5196. In fact, the EA will occupy 5196 and 5197 numbers.

The following three parameters are the logical parameters for opening an empty order, and when to short is determined by these three decisions:

sell_candle_count = 3;———————————————————Short candle number

sell_min_pips = 3.0;——————————————————Short min distance

sell_trend = 8.0;————————————————————Shorting trend strength（1-9）

This is the way to manage funds:

sell_Lot = 0.01;—————————————————————Short base lot

sell_Lot_multiply = 1.0;————————————————Short Martin coefficient

sell_Lot_add = 0.01;——————————————————The number of lots added to the Short order each time (valid when the Martin coefficient is equal to 1.0)

This is a trailing stop loss:

sell_TrailingStartPips = 3.0;—————————————All short orders move stop loss start pips, that is, all short orders start to move trailing stop after N pips。

sell_TrailingStopPips = 1.0;—————————————short Trailing stop follow pips

sell_TrailingStepPips = 0.3;—————————————short trailing stop step pips

This is the amount stop loss:

sell_StopLoss_Money = -50.0;————————————When all short orders have a floating loss of less than -50 USD, the order is stopped.

The following are the parameters of the long, just like the above, just change from short to long, the specific meaning can refer to the above.

buy_candle_count = 3;

buy_min_pips = 3.0;

buy_trend = 8.0;

buy_Lot = 0.01;

buy_Lot_Multiply = 1.0;

buy_Lot_add = 0.01;

buy_TrailingStartPips = 3.0;

buy_TrailingStopPips = 1.0;

buy_TrailingStepPips = 0.3;

buy_stoploss_money = -50.0;

This is trading time control:

StartHour = "23:00";——————————Time to start trading

EndHour = "23:30";——————————Time to end trading