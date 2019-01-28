Mini Martinel

5

Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100, even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used. I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 stop loss and the high-risk mode are $300. If you have other ideas, you can adjust it yourself. I have prepared several parameter setting files for you in the comment area. For more currency pairs and gameplay, please understand the following parameter list and develop it yourself. This is a versatile EA. The default parameters apply to the EURGBP M1.

Please use 99.9% of TICK data for backtesting.

SELL=true ————————————————————————————————Is it allowed to go short?

BUY=true—————————————————————————————————Is it allowed to go long?

MagicStart = 5196 ————————————————————————————The magic number is used to identify the EA order. Please leave a space for two numbers, such as the default 5196. In fact, the EA will occupy 5196 and 5197 numbers.

The following three parameters are the logical parameters for opening an empty order, and when to short is determined by these three decisions:

sell_candle_count = 3;———————————————————Short candle number

sell_min_pips = 3.0;——————————————————Short min distance

sell_trend = 8.0;————————————————————Shorting trend strength（1-9）

This is the way to manage funds:

sell_Lot = 0.01;—————————————————————Short base lot

sell_Lot_multiply = 1.0;————————————————Short Martin coefficient

sell_Lot_add = 0.01;——————————————————The number of lots added to the Short order each time (valid when the Martin coefficient is equal to 1.0)

This is a trailing stop loss:

sell_TrailingStartPips = 3.0;—————————————All short orders move stop loss start pips, that is, all short orders start to move trailing stop after N pips。

sell_TrailingStopPips = 1.0;—————————————short Trailing stop follow pips

sell_TrailingStepPips = 0.3;—————————————short trailing stop step pips

This is the amount stop loss:

sell_StopLoss_Money = -50.0;————————————When all short orders have a floating loss of less than -50 USD, the order is stopped.

The following are the parameters of the long, just like the above, just change from short to long, the specific meaning can refer to the above.

 buy_candle_count = 3;

 buy_min_pips = 3.0;

 buy_trend = 8.0;

 buy_Lot = 0.01;

 buy_Lot_Multiply = 1.0;

 buy_Lot_add = 0.01;

 buy_TrailingStartPips = 3.0;

 buy_TrailingStopPips = 1.0;

 buy_TrailingStepPips = 0.3;

 buy_stoploss_money = -50.0;

This is trading time control:

 StartHour = "23:00";——————————Time to start trading

 EndHour = "23:30";——————————Time to end trading

Reviews 1
Flyfly Baoya
136
Flyfly Baoya 2019.01.31 16:57 
 

给个五星，如果打算持续改进EA的话建议加强仓位风控方面，比如：预付款比率低于一定比例，单货币收益为正时平仓。继续观察如果有更好的建议会来评论的。

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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SMTM MartinBB Genuine
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一个奇葩的马丁类策略，带止损，事实上也可以理解为分步趋势策略。有很多可供自定义的参数，可以自由调整出自己能接受的参数。提供一些我自己调整的参数设置文件以供参考，我使用这些参数已经在模拟盘实验了几个月了，所以策略适应性还不错，至少我提供的参数应该没有过度拟合。提供模拟盘观摩信息——注意不要直接跟单，因为作者懒得维护模拟盘，说不定啥时候VPS死机了，而作者都不知道，从而导致EA无法执行正确的操作，所以观摩账户仅供欣赏。 Login：9999673415 Investor：+oMz5xBh MetaQuotes-Demo 务必注意：每一张图表都使用不同的魔术号，且间隔至少2，因为每一张图表要占用两个魔术号。比如可以这样设置：EURUSD=1000，EURGBP=1002，AUDCAD=1004…… 信号所用参数设置文件： https://c.mql5.com/31/1142/Presets.zip
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Flyfly Baoya
136
Flyfly Baoya 2019.01.31 16:57 
 

给个五星，如果打算持续改进EA的话建议加强仓位风控方面，比如：预付款比率低于一定比例，单货币收益为正时平仓。继续观察如果有更好的建议会来评论的。

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