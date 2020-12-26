Photocopy MT4

Photocopy MT4 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to Telegram .

  • No more missed deals
  • No more panic
  • Capital Management
  • Ease of use


    You can use it for:

    • Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet);
    • Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa.
    • Propagation of signals through Telegram channel for their clients;


      How it works:

      - In PROVIDER mode, the utility publishes deals in Telegram channel: order ticket, opening time, symbol, trade type, trading lot, as well as stop loss and take profit levels.

      - In mode   RECEIVER utility copies transactions from Telegram channel to your MT5 terminal. It can copy a lot with an increased or decreased lot, can reverse positions in the opposite direction, track the change in stop loss and take profit levels.


      PARAMETERS:

      • MODE   - operating mode, reception or transmission of a signal;
      • BOT_TOKEN   - Token bot;
      • CHANNEL_ID   -   Channel ID ;
      • PREFIX_SYMBOL ,   SUFFIX_SYMBOL   - prefix and suffix of the symbol, if any;   ;
      • COPY_POSITIONS     - what orders to copy   ;
      • MAGIC_NUMBER   - with what magic number to copy orders, if = -1 all orders are copied   ;
      • ONLY_NEW_TRADE   - if true, then only new orders will be copied   ;
      • REVERSE_COPY   - back copying, for example, instead of BUY, open SELL   ;
      • LOT_MULTIPLIER   - coefficient of copying volume from PROVIDER account, if = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT   ;
      • PLUS_LOT ,   MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lot;
      • MAXIMUM_LOT   - maximum lot;
      • FIXED_LOT   - fixed lot;
      • SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS   - if true, then closing orders, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with   PROVIDER   account   ;
      • STOPLOSS ,   TAKEPROFIT   - set your own TP and SL levels if   SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS     = false   ;





















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      4.82 (22)
      Utilities
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      Tola Moses Hector
      Utilities
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      Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Utilities
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      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.85 (61)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
      Custom Alerts AIO MT4
      Daniel Stein
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Experts
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Utilities
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Utilities
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      Gold Miner MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Trend is Friends
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      4.2 (5)
      Experts
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Night Vision Scalper EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      5 (2)
      Experts
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      2 (1)
      Experts
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      5 (1)
      Experts
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      Multi currency EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Moving Average Grid
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Price Fluctuations EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Forex Daily Scalping EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
      Sharp Price Movements EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Professional Scalping
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Breakeven Utility MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Utilities
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      Risk Control Utility MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Utilities
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      Trailing Stop Utility MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Utilities
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      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Blue Dollar EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
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      Red Dollar EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
      Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
      Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Reversal Arrow MT4 EA is an Expert Advisor based looking for possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or as the main tool for your trading strategy. The indicator uses the timeframe it is launched at. At a new bar, the Expert Advisor calculates how many candlesticks have exceeded the previous High, and how many candlesticks have been registered below the previous Low. Then it calculates the ratio between them. If there have been more higher candlesticks, the indicator draws a bu
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