Photocopy MT4
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
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- Version: 2.0
Photocopy MT4 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to Telegram .
- No more missed deals
- No more panic
- Capital Management
- Ease of use
You can use it for:
- Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet);
- Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa.
- Propagation of signals through Telegram channel for their clients;
How it works:
- In PROVIDER mode, the utility publishes deals in Telegram channel: order ticket, opening time, symbol, trade type, trading lot, as well as stop loss and take profit levels.
- In mode RECEIVER utility copies transactions from Telegram channel to your MT5 terminal. It can copy a lot with an increased or decreased lot, can reverse positions in the opposite direction, track the change in stop loss and take profit levels.
PARAMETERS:
- MODE - operating mode, reception or transmission of a signal;
- BOT_TOKEN - Token bot;
- CHANNEL_ID - Channel ID ;
- PREFIX_SYMBOL , SUFFIX_SYMBOL - prefix and suffix of the symbol, if any; ;
- COPY_POSITIONS - what orders to copy ;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - with what magic number to copy orders, if = -1 all orders are copied ;
- ONLY_NEW_TRADE - if true, then only new orders will be copied ;
- REVERSE_COPY - back copying, for example, instead of BUY, open SELL ;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - coefficient of copying volume from PROVIDER account, if = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT ;
- PLUS_LOT , MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lot;
- MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;
- FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;
- SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, then closing orders, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with PROVIDER account ;
- STOPLOSS , TAKEPROFIT - set your own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false ;