Gold Miner MT4
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Miner MT4 strategy is based on the search for areas of concentration of prices of large buyers and sellers. In such zones, short-term trends are usually generated. This is a grid EA, but thanks to the function of overlapping unprofitable orders, it is able to withstand large drawdowns and recover the account. Works well on volatile pairs and gold (XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD ... ). It has many useful functions, such as closing orders on Friday or when an equity target (profit or loss) is reached. The chart displays information about the profit.
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
- It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.
OPTIONS:
- TIMEFRAME - timeframe for signal search;
- COUNT_BARS - number of bars;
- PRICE_RANGE - price fluctuation range;
- COUNT_BARS_IN_RANGE - number of bars in the range;
- ENTRY_DISTANCE - distance from the zone of price congestion to enter with the first order;
- REVERSAL_POSITIONS - unfold signals;
- NEW_CYCLE - new cycle;
- USE_POSITIONS - choice of the direction of trade;
- USE_HEDGING - allow hedging;
- INITIAL_LOT - initial lot;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
- MAX_LOT - maximum lot;
- STEP_ORDERS - order grid step;
- STEP_MULTIPLIER - order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;
- MAX_STEP - maximum order step;
- MAX_ORDERS - the maximum number of orders;
- OVERLAP_ORDERS - from which order to enable the order overlapping function;
- OVERLAP_PIPS - minimum profit in pips for closing unprofitable orders;
- STOPLOSS , TAKEPROFIT - stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;
- BREAKEVEN_STOP , BREAKEVEN_STEP - level and step of breakeven, when = -1 is not used;
- TRAILING_STOP , TRAILING_STEP - the level and step of the trailing stop, if = -1 is not used;
- MAGIC_NUMBER , ORDERS_COMMENT - magic order number and comment;
- START_TIME , END_TIME - the time at which it is allowed to open orders. If = "00:00" then not used;
- CLOSE_ALL_ON_FRIDAY - closing all orders on Friday. If = "00:00" is not used;
- EQUITY_TAKEPROFIT , EQUITY_STOPLOSS - the function of closing all orders when the specified profit / loss is reached on the account. If = -1, then not used;
- RE_START - restarting the advisor after closing orders;