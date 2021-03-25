Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA is an Expert Advisor based looking for possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or as the main tool for your trading strategy. The indicator uses the timeframe it is launched at.
At a new bar, the Expert Advisor calculates how many candlesticks have exceeded the previous High, and how many candlesticks have been registered below the previous Low. Then it calculates the ratio between them. If there have been more higher candlesticks, the indicator draws a buy arrow. If there have been more candlesticks with a lower low, a sell arrow is drawn. The High and Low are determined throughout the specified period up to the calculation candlestick.
Parameters
Inp_MaxMoneyLoss = the function of closing all orders upon reaching the specified loss on the account. If = -1, then not used
Inp_Lot = initial lot
Inp_MagicNum = magic order number
Inp_EaComment = "Reversal Arrow MT4 EA"
Inp_MaxSpread = maximum Spread
Inp_Slippage = maximum Slippage
Inp_StopLoss/TakeProfit = stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used
Inp_PauseMinutes = PauseMinutes
Inp_BreakevenStop/Step = level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used
Inp_TrailingStop/Step = trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used
Inp_Period = number of candles for analysis
Inp_BarsCount = number of candles exceeding high/low
Inp_Shadow = consider High/Low or only Open/Close prices
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