Signal Finding is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or a downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although these indicators are a little late, they are still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely rely on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. With this indicator, you can predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals.





Flexible settings of the Signal Finding trend indicator allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. The Signal Finding indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters!