Heiken Ashi Pro is a more advanced version than the default Heiken Ashi version of Metatrader 4.

Features:

The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information over two periods, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart frequently change from up to down, which can make them difficult to interpret. Heikin-Ashi charts typically have more consecutive colored candles, helping traders to identify past price movements easily.

The Heikin-Ashi technique reduces false trading signals in sideways and choppy markets to help traders avoid placing trades during these times.

Tip:

To display the Heiken Ashi Pro candles more clearly, please change the original candle color to "None" and uncheck the "Chart on foreGround" box. Press F8 to open the chart's color editor (see comment #3).