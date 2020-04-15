Heiken Ashi Pro
- Indicators
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Nguyen Hang Hai HaI'm designer, developer, trader stock, bitcoin, forex since 2012
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 July 2023
- Activations: 20
Heiken Ashi Pro is a more advanced version than the default Heiken Ashi version of Metatrader 4.
Features:
- Automatic change width when zooming
- ON / OFF button to display candles or not
- Options for changing colors
The Heikin-Ashi technique reduces false trading signals in sideways and choppy markets to help traders avoid placing trades during these times.
Tip:
To display the Heiken Ashi Pro candles more clearly, please change the original candle color to "None" and uncheck the "Chart on foreGround" box. Press F8 to open the chart's color editor (see comment #3).
works well, Good work