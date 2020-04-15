Heiken Ashi Pro

5

Heiken Ashi Pro is a more advanced version than the default Heiken Ashi version of Metatrader 4.

Features:

  • Automatic change width when zooming
  • ON / OFF button to display candles or not
  • Options for changing colors

The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information over two periods, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart frequently change from up to down, which can make them difficult to interpret. Heikin-Ashi charts typically have more consecutive colored candles, helping traders to identify past price movements easily.

The Heikin-Ashi technique reduces false trading signals in sideways and choppy markets to help traders avoid placing trades during these times.

Tip:

To display the Heiken Ashi Pro candles more clearly, please change the original candle color to "None" and uncheck the "Chart on foreGround" box. Press F8 to open the chart's color editor (see comment #3).


Reviews 3
Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2021.08.11 20:23 
 

works well, Good work

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Golden Moon Scalper
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Hamster Gold Trading
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Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. Bonus: get free 1 EA wh
Infinity Pips HFT
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Infinity Pips HFT is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD. The system applies a dynamic scalping approach, placing controlled buy and sell positions to capture short-term momentum with fast execution and disciplined risk management. Trades are protected by predefined Stop Loss, structured position management, and optional end-of-day closure to reduce overnight exposure. Settings:     Max Spread      = 30  to 50  (Must be higher than the average s
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Incredible Gold
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Incredible Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MT5. The system is engineered for volatile market conditions and is optimized for trend-scalping environments. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability reversal zones combined with momentum confirmation. Positions are managed using advanced trailing mechanisms and are automatically closed when market structure changes, helping to control downside risk. Floating trades are intelli
Power on AUDNZD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor Power on AUDNZD MT5 is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for AUDNZD. The EA uses a proprietary multi-currency, multi-timeframe strength correlation algorithm to measure the relative strength of the Euro and the British Pound before executing trades. Instead of relying only on the AUDNZD chart, it analyzes multiple related currency pairs to build a broader market perspective and improve signal accuracy. Currency Strength Analysis: AUD Strength: AUDCHF, AUDCAD
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Inside Dream
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Experts
Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions. The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure. To enhance flexibil
Golden Liquid
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Golden Liquid is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The EA combines a proprietary trading algorithm with intelligent position management to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions. Its strategy integrates scalping entries with DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) position management, allowing floating positions to be managed through a structured recovery process when predefined conditions are met. Bonus: get free 1 EA when you
Power on EurUsd MT5
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Experts
Expert Advisor Power on EURUSD MT5 is a fully automated trading system developed exclusively for EURUSD. The EA uses a multi-currency and multi-timeframe strength correlation strategy to evaluate the relative strength of the Euro and the US Dollar before generating trading signals. Rather than relying solely on the EURUSD chart, the EA analyzes the correlation of multiple related currency pairs to obtain a broader view of market sentiment and improve signal quality. + The strength of EUR is bas
Gold Printing
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Expert Gold Printing is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD), powered by advanced proprietary trading algorithms. It combines a high-precision scalping strategy with intelligent position management and risk management to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined control over risk. The EA continuously analyzes market momentum and changing volatility to identify favorable entry conditions. Every trade is protected with a Stop L
Golden Hen
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Expert Golden Hen is an advanced automated trading system engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Its intelligent algorithms monitor extreme tick activity to identify high-probability short-term opportunities, with signal logic aligned to widely used technical indicators for precise entry zones. The strategy incorporates a scalping approach for efficient market exits and controlled exposure. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy insta
Dark Engine
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EA Dark Engine is a fully automated trading system engineered for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD). It leverages a proprietary algorithmic framework combining price action analytics, tick-pattern detection, and time-based market monitoring to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision. The system employs a scalping methodology, designed to capture small, consistent gains during favorable volatility through rapid entries and exits. Integrated risk controls — including adjustabl
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
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Experts
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Excellence Gold
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Experts
EA Excellence Gold MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced execution logic, the EA is designed to adapt to the fast-changing nature of the gold market. Its strategy combines precision scalping with intelligent trade management, using market noise filtering, trend validation, and volatility-based execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary exposure. A key feature of Exc
Power GBPUSD
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Experts
This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair. EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD . However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD. + The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: A
Quantum USDJPY
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
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EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points. The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to
Neuralink
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions. The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from
Power EURGBP
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP . From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals. + The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EU
Flasher Scalper
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Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities. Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD. The EA has been optimized and
Quantum Gold Supreme
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
Da Vinci Code
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Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Rocket Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Rocket Trading  is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals. Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating posi
One Bot Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
Singularity Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
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Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2021.08.11 20:23 
 

works well, Good work

CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2020.04.16 17:46 
 

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esaturday
24
esaturday 2020.04.15 19:28 
 

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