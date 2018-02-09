Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4

4

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction.

This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included.

Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4.

You can choose to display HA and HAS in the same time, or display one of them only.

Inputs

  • Display Heiken Ashi: true = display Heiken Ashi, false = hide and do not calculate.
  • Heiken Ashi Bullish Color: Bullish candle color of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bearish Color: Bearish candle color of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bullish Shadow Color: Bullish shadow color of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bearish Shadow Color: Bearish shadow color of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bullish Width: Bullish candle width of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bearish Width: Bearish candle width of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bullish Shadow Width: Bullish shadow width of Heiken Ashi.
  • Heiken Ashi Bearish Shadow Width: Bearish shadow width of Heiken Ashi.
  • Display Heiken Ashi Smoothed: true = display Heiken Ashi Smoothed, false = hide and do not to calculate.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bullish Color: Bullish candle color of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bearish Color: Bearish candle color of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bullish Shadow Color: Bullish shadow color of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bearish Shadow Color: Bearish shadow color of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bullish Width: Bullish candle width of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bearish Width: Bearish candle width of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bullish Shadow Width: Bullish shadow width of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bearish Shadow Width: Bearish shadow width of Heiken Ashi smoothed.
  • Method of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes of moving average supported to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Period of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of moving average to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Method of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes supported to calculate Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Period of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
Reviews 4
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2020.04.11 13:58 
 

good tool - fits right in with my strategy

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
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裕文 潘
424
裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:20 
 

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Ronjon
33
Ronjon 2021.02.05 20:33 
 

My trading was in a reasonably good space, however I kept getting out way too soon, nothing I could find was helpful, Heiken Ashi is the missing peice to my algorithm, I am now taking much longer runs in a trend than ever before. I also find it easier to identify the trends. Very happy

Terry Reeves
348
Terry Reeves 2020.08.13 01:35 
 

I like it. My first four trades were winners using this indicator. I'm using it to trade Nadex Binary options. It helped me to make $285 last night and $400 this morning. Thanks.

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2020.04.11 13:58 
 

good tool - fits right in with my strategy

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