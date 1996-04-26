Channel Enslaver

This is the author's product of the trading-investment company Algorithmic Capital, which specializes in professional investor capital management and the creation of trading and analytical software.

The Channel Enslaver indicator is created on an “all inclusive” basis.

Its program code includes several important blocks at once:

• A set of professional technical indicators that independently analyze quotes and generate trading signals.
• An alert system that gives special signals (including Email and Push notifications) about when to open and close market orders.
• Visualization system - display on the chart of quotes all old signals (for a certain period of time), new signals, as well as the result of their processing.

• Signals Profitability Calculation System - the indicator calculates total profit, total loss, as well as the amount of net income received in points.

Thus, it does not matter what your experience in the financial market.

The Channel Enslaver indicator will do everything for you:

• Analyzes the market and finds the best moments to trade.
• Will give an alert about the need to open and close deals and send notifications to your mail or PUSH to your phone.
• Conveniently displays all trade statistics on a chart of quotes

• Independently calculate and show statistics of the effectiveness of their signals!

You can read more about the Channel Enslaver indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oOZw7pUe3WkY7V2I3zA41Lhc7TcrRrKd

You can find the newest set-files for manual adjustment of the indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1YEZfoDnpuEYPfFjRrc0DjMnB8pqDFoxI


You can watch VIDEO: https://youtu.be/4t_w9V2vA3Y


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Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
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Keltner MTF     (Not repaint!!!) is a channel indicator that can display price channels from different timeframes on a single chart of quotes. For example, on the H1 chart, you can see at the same time the Keltner price channel from the M15 and H4 timeframe. This tactic makes it possible to more clearly understand the tendency of price movements, to determine trading goals and points for making deals. How the Keltner MTF Indicator Works The Keltner MTF indicator can be used both - for trading in
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4.09 (11)
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
4.78 (9)
Indicators
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
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