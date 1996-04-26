Channel Enslaver
- Indicators
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.ALL SIGNALS I HAVE FOR STATISTICS PURPOSE ONLY!
For more info - DM me.
Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
This is the author's product of the trading-investment company Algorithmic Capital, which specializes in professional investor capital management and the creation of trading and analytical software.
The Channel Enslaver indicator is created on an “all inclusive” basis.
Its program code includes several important blocks at once:
• Signals Profitability Calculation System - the indicator calculates total profit, total loss, as well as the amount of net income received in points.
Thus, it does not matter what your experience in the financial market.
The Channel Enslaver indicator will do everything for you:
• Independently calculate and show statistics of the effectiveness of their signals!
You can read more about the Channel Enslaver indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oOZw7pUe3WkY7V2I3zA41Lhc7TcrRrKd
You can find the newest set-files for manual adjustment of the indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1YEZfoDnpuEYPfFjRrc0DjMnB8pqDFoxI
You can watch VIDEO: https://youtu.be/4t_w9V2vA3Y