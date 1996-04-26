This is the author's product of the trading-investment company Algorithmic Capital, which specializes in professional investor capital management and the creation of trading and analytical software.

The Channel Enslaver indicator is created on an “all inclusive” basis. Its program code includes several important blocks at once:

• A set of professional technical indicators that independently analyze quotes and generate trading signals.

• An alert system that gives special signals (including Email and Push notifications) about when to open and close market orders.

• Visualization system - display on the chart of quotes all old signals (for a certain period of time), new signals, as well as the result of their processing.

• Signals Profitability Calculation System - the indicator calculates total profit, total loss, as well as the amount of net income received in points.

Thus, it does not matter what your experience in the financial market. The Channel Enslaver indicator will do everything for you:

• Analyzes the market and finds the best moments to trade.

• Will give an alert about the need to open and close deals and send notifications to your mail or PUSH to your phone.

• Conveniently displays all trade statistics on a chart of quotes

• Independently calculate and show statistics of the effectiveness of their signals!

You can read more about the Channel Enslaver indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oOZw7pUe3WkY7V2I3zA41Lhc7TcrRrKd You can find the newest set-files for manual adjustment of the indicator at this link - https://drive.google.com/open?id=1YEZfoDnpuEYPfFjRrc0DjMnB8pqDFoxI

You can watch VIDEO: https://youtu.be/4t_w9V2vA3Y



